Estate Planning: Current POAs vs. springing POAs

Q: I want to give my son power of attorney but I don’t want him to be able to do things right now. What is the best way to do this?
A: Powers of Attorney (POA) come in a lot of different forms. They can be general durable POAs which grant a great deal of authority. They can also be tailored to address a specific event or transaction. For example, you can execute a limited POA that grants the Attorney-In-Fact (AIF) authority to sign at a closing on a home and nothing more.
POAs can also be drafted to address the principal’s specific situation. A POA can grant general powers excepting something in specific. For example, the principal can exclude the authority to conduct real estate transactions so that the AIF can’t sell the family home.
Another thing that the principal can determine is when the POA becomes effective and when the AIF can begin conducting business on their behalf.
The most common type of POA is known as a current POA. Under the terms of a current POA, the AIF can begin assisting the principal and signing his or her name immediately. In other words, a current POA takes effect upon execution.
Another type of POA is known as a springing POA. A springing POA doesn’t become effective until some event occurs. The most common type of springing POA is one that becomes effective upon the principal’s incapacity. Once a doctor determines that the principal is incapacitated or unable to handle their own affairs, the AIF can begin utilizing the POA to assist them.
Another option that you may consider is executing a current POA but not giving it to the AIF immediately. If the AIF doesn’t know about the existence of the POA or if they don’t have a copy of it, they won’t be able to utilize it. When the time comes, you can deliver a copy of the POA to the AIF and allow them to begin helping.
The downside to holding on to the POA is that things sometimes get lost. If the AIF doesn’t know about the POA or doesn’t know where to look for it, they may not be able to help out.
Finally, remember that POAs can be withdrawn by the principal. You could always deliver a copy of the POA to the AIF and withdraw it if they start doing things that you don’t want them to do.
