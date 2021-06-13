Estate Planning: Current POAs vs. springing POAs

Q: I want to give my son power of attorney but I don’t want him to be able to do things right now. What is the best way to do this?

A: Powers of Attorney (POA) come in a lot of different forms. They can be general durable POAs which grant a great deal of authority. They can also be tailored to address a specific event or transaction. For example, you can execute a limited POA that grants the Attorney-In-Fact (AIF) authority to sign at a closing on a home and nothing more.

POAs can also be drafted to address the principal’s specific situation. A POA can grant general powers excepting something in specific. For example, the principal can exclude the authority to conduct real estate transactions so that the AIF can’t sell the family home.

Another thing that the principal can determine is when the POA becomes effective and when the AIF can begin conducting business on their behalf.

The most common type of POA is known as a current POA. Under the terms of a current POA, the AIF can begin assisting the principal and signing his or her name immediately. In other words, a current POA takes effect upon execution.