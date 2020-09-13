Estate Planning: Dealing with checks payable to trust

Q: My parents have a trust that contains their home. Recently they had some storm damage and received an insurance check. The check was made out to the trust. Assuming that that is the correct way the check should be made out to, how do they deposit the check into their checking account? Their bank said they couldn’t deposit it into their checking account.
A: Situations like your parents are having aren’t that uncommon. Unfortunately, I suspect the insurance company is correct in how they issued the insurance proceeds check. The bank is likely correct also.
Remember that a trust is a legal entity. That doesn’t mean that it is a taxable entity, but it is an entity distinct and separate from the Settlors.
Once you establish a trust and convey your home into it, the trust owns the home. That doesn’t mean that you don’t have a beneficial interest in the home. Rather it means that the trust itself holds legal title to the home.
My friend and more learned counsel, Jack O’Drobinak, use to suggest that you should think of it as a box you place on the table. You then put your house, car and other property into the box. The result is you don’t own those things anymore, but you own the box that owns those things. It’s this distinct and separate existence that provides the probate avoidance that most of my trust clients are seeking. The trust continues to exist even after you pass away.
Insurance companies that insure trust property want to make sure that they pay the correct party in the event of a legitimate claims. The appropriate party in your parents’ case is the trust because it owns the property. That’s likely why the check was made payable to the trust.
To deposit the check, you will likely have to have an account in the name of the trust. If you don’t have an account in the name of the trust, you will probably have to open one.
I suppose that you could try to deposit the check into your regular bank account, but you will probably be stopped at the bank. My wife is the manager of a bank branch and I know that people that try to deposit checks into personal accounts when they are made payable to a trust or an estate just pushes her over the edge. People really get upset when the bank tells them that they can’t deposit a check made out to someone else into your bank account.
The moral of the story is that if the trust owns the property, don’t be surprised that insurance proceeds for claims relating to the property will likely be paid to the trust. And for goodness sakes don’t get upset if the bank insists that you open a trust bank account. It’s not the bank being difficult. They are just doing their jobs.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning column appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant or estate-planning specialist.
