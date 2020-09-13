Estate Planning: Dealing with checks payable to trust

Insurance companies that insure trust property want to make sure that they pay the correct party in the event of a legitimate claims. The appropriate party in your parents’ case is the trust because it owns the property. That’s likely why the check was made payable to the trust.

To deposit the check, you will likely have to have an account in the name of the trust. If you don’t have an account in the name of the trust, you will probably have to open one.

I suppose that you could try to deposit the check into your regular bank account, but you will probably be stopped at the bank. My wife is the manager of a bank branch and I know that people that try to deposit checks into personal accounts when they are made payable to a trust or an estate just pushes her over the edge. People really get upset when the bank tells them that they can’t deposit a check made out to someone else into your bank account.

The moral of the story is that if the trust owns the property, don’t be surprised that insurance proceeds for claims relating to the property will likely be paid to the trust. And for goodness sakes don’t get upset if the bank insists that you open a trust bank account. It’s not the bank being difficult. They are just doing their jobs.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning column appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0