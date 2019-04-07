Q: Recently you wrote an article on land trusts. My question is, do you still receive a homestead exemption on the property?
A: This is a really good question, because it touches a couple of things but especially how moving property into a trust affects it.
Let me start with this: yes, if you qualified for a homestead exemption prior to moving the property into trust, you still qualify for the homestead exemption, provided you are the beneficiary of the trust.
In other words, the fact that you transferred your property into your trust should not exclude you from qualifying for the homestead exemption.
Like I said, the reason that I like this question is it acknowledges that things change when you transfer property into a revocable trust. You can still deal with the property as you always have, but you might have to adjust a little to the change of title.
Besides real estate tax exemptions, insurance may need to be addressed. Since you no longer own the property, because the trust holds legal title, you may need to contact your insurance agent.
Insurance companies come in contact with revocable trusts all the time, but they may still require that the trust be listed as an additionally insured or something along that line. Insurance companies need to be aware of the change in title so that coverage is assured in the event of a claim.
Another issue that can arise with real estate transferred to a trust relates to entireties property. Tenants by the entireties is a form of ownership available only to married individuals. Some of you may have noticed that title to your home is listed as John and Jane Doe, tenants by the entireties, or the more common husband and wife, or the increasingly common husband and husband, or wife and wife.
Entireties, or matrimonial property, offers certain protections when it comes to real estate owned by spouses.
If entireties property is transferred to a joint trust, it's a good idea to maintain those additional protections. To try to maintain those protections, trusts often contain provisions that state the marital character of the real estate continues in the trust.
Indiana also has a statute that addresses the issue head on by allowing matrimonial property transferred to a trust to continue to be treated as such by including a statement in the deed or other recorded document stating that intent.
I think we can all agree that trusts offer a lot benefits. However, to fully appreciate the benefits, you need to understand exactly what is happening and why. It's not hard to address the minor inconveniences resulting from creating a trust. It just takes a little effort.