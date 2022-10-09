Estate Planning: Deed basics and warrants of title

Q: I know that warranty deeds are better than quitclaim deeds, but I’m not sure why. What are the actual differences between a warranty deed and a quitclaim deed?

A: I love questions like this one. It brings us back to the basics.

First, it’s important to understand that there are essentially two types of deeds: warranty and quitclaim. Now don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of different types of deeds that you can come across. There are trustee deeds and corporate deeds. There are deeds in trust and partnership deeds. The list is long, but all of them will fall into one of two categories: deeds that warrant title and deeds that don’t.

Warranty deeds “warrant” title. A warrant is sort of a promise or guarantee. When someone gives you a warranty deed, they are guaranteeing several things. First, they are guaranteeing that they are transferring good and clear title. Secondly, they are guaranteeing that they have the authority to transfer that good and clear title.

A quitclaim deed lacks the warrants of title. What that basically means is that they aren’t guaranteeing anything except that they are transferring whatever title or rights that they own. In other words, someone who gives you a quitclaim deed is saying that I’m not guaranteeing that I’m transferring good and clear title but whatever I own, I’m giving to you.

That’s basically it, folks. If you get a corporate deed, it can have warrants of title (a warranty deed) or no warrants of title (a quitclaim deed). That’s why it’s more important to understand the body of the deed than the title of the deed. Look at the conveyance section of the deed and check for the word warrant. If the deed says something like “grants, bargains, sells, warrants and conveys” it’s a clearly a warranty deed. If it simply says “grants, bargains, sells and conveys” it lacks warrants of title and is a quitclaim deed.

Now none of this is meant to say that a person that gives you a quitclaim deed isn’t transferring good and clear title. In fact, they probably are. All the quitclaim deed says is that the seller isn’t guaranteeing it. Title is probably good and clear but the guarantee isn’t there.

This is the rub folks. Sellers usually want to give quitclaim deeds to avoid the guarantees while buyers want warranty deeds because they want those guarantees. When you have a warrant of title, you get someone to blame and yell at later if there is a problem.

Deeds that warrant title and deeds that don’t can both transfer title. The significant difference is the promises and guarantees that come with one but not the other.