Estate Planning: Deeds and mortgages

I was in the Lake County Recorder’s Office a few weeks ago and I ran into my friend. She suggested that I write about what happens when you pay off your mortgage. She said a lot of people show up in the recorder’s office after paying off their mortgages looking for a deed and they have to tell them that’s not how it works.
I’ve actually had people ask me about this exact topic. Often times people don’t understand what happens when the mortgage is paid off. Expecting to receive a deed from the bank or the recorder’s office is one of the common misconceptions.
First, I just want to briefly explain the mortgage process as it relates to borrowers and their real estate. If you have ever taken out a mortgage loan to buy a house you know that there is a stack of papers that you need to sign before the bank will lend you the money. Among those documents there will be a note and a mortgage.
The note is essentially the personal obligation of the borrower. In other words, it’s the document that the borrower signs that acknowledges that they personally owe the bank money. On the other hand, the mortgage is the document that secures the debt by creating a lien on the property.
When you take out a mortgage to buy a house, the closing process is really pretty straight forward. You sign the pile of documents which include the note and mortgage. The seller then gives you a deed to the home and receives a check for the proceeds. The title insurance company then forwards the documents to the bank retaining the deed and mortgage. The title insurance company then records the deed first and the mortgage second.
What the recording of the deed and mortgage does is it conveys title of the real estate to you (you now own the home) and the mortgage liens the property in favor of the bank. The end result is you own the home and the bank has a lien against it.
Once the documents have been recorded, the borrower receives the deed from the title insurance company. Neither the bank nor the recorder’s office holds onto the deed. You receive that a few weeks after the closing.
The fact that you receive the deed after the closing means that you won’t receive it after you pay off the mortgage loan. You’ve already got it.
What you should receive after you pay off the mortgage is a recorded satisfaction of mortgage and the original note stamped paid. The satisfaction of mortgage is prepared and recorded by the bank. The satisfaction releases the lien created by the mortgage and receiving the original note stamped paid releases the personal obligation of the borrower.
Again, you will not receive a deed as you have already received that after the closing.
Finally, remember that if you escrowed funds to pay the real estate taxes and insurance, you will need to take care of those things yourself going forward. Once the bank is paid off, they are out of it.
The moral of the story is after you have paid off your mortgage loan, you should receive from the bank the original note and a recorded release of mortgage.
If you don’t receive those two items, call the bank. I have seen a number of occasions when a bank failed to record a release of mortgage and it had to be addressed when the home was sold at a later time.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.