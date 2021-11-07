Estate Planning: Deeds and mortgages

I was in the Lake County Recorder’s Office a few weeks ago and I ran into my friend. She suggested that I write about what happens when you pay off your mortgage. She said a lot of people show up in the recorder’s office after paying off their mortgages looking for a deed and they have to tell them that’s not how it works.

I’ve actually had people ask me about this exact topic. Often times people don’t understand what happens when the mortgage is paid off. Expecting to receive a deed from the bank or the recorder’s office is one of the common misconceptions.

First, I just want to briefly explain the mortgage process as it relates to borrowers and their real estate. If you have ever taken out a mortgage loan to buy a house you know that there is a stack of papers that you need to sign before the bank will lend you the money. Among those documents there will be a note and a mortgage.

The note is essentially the personal obligation of the borrower. In other words, it’s the document that the borrower signs that acknowledges that they personally owe the bank money. On the other hand, the mortgage is the document that secures the debt by creating a lien on the property.