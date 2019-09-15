Q: What do you do if a bank won’t retitle an account into the trust?
A: Trusts are really common these days so the fact a bank would give you a hard time about funding it is unusual. I’m not saying that it never happens, but more than likely there is something else going on here.
It’s possible that there was a miscommunication somewhere. The bank may not have understood what you were asking them to do. Banks are heavily regulated and have strict procedures in place accordingly. I suppose that it is possible that they just didn’t know what you were asking them to do, or they couldn’t find the right procedure to do it.
Another reason a bank may have rejected your request is because they needed additional information. When you executed your estate plan, you probably signed an Affidavit of Trust, or perhaps a Certificate of Trust. The Affidavit of Trust is sort of an abbreviated version of the trust agreement. It contains everything that an asset holder, such as a bank, needs to retitle an asset. What it doesn’t contain is any of the sensitive information like who’s going to get your stuff.
Banks often want the complete trust agreement because the more they know about you the better for them. It enables them to make sure that you are getting the services that are best for your needs. My position is that the bank doesn’t need to know where your money is going to determine which checking account is best for you. In any case, it’s been my experience that most banks accept the Affidavit of Trust.
Another reason that the bank may not retitle an account is because they can’t. Qualified accounts, like IRAs, shouldn’t be in the name of the trust. If an IRA were to be funded into the trust, it would be a taxable event and it’s likely that your IRA would no longer be an IRA. It could also be that a CD would incur an early withdrawal penalty if it was retitled.
Now, normally I would say that these are the main reasons that a bank would not allow an account to be retitled. However, just this week a client brought another reason to my attention.
My client has accounts with an online bank. You have probably seen commercials for some of these banks. They don’t have “brick and mortar” locations so they often times offer significantly higher rates. One of these banks advised my client that they don’t allow online accounts to be set up under the name of a trust. I’m not sure what the concern is but they won’t allow it.
For the most part, banks understand how trusts work and are happy to assist with the funding of trusts. However, if you have a situation that you can’t resolve, contact the attorney. The attorney might be able to get all the parties on the same page.