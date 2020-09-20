Estate Planning: Disclaimers and when to use them

If the will says something like, “all of my residuary estate shall be distributed equally to my siblings, or the survivor of them,” then it is likely that properly executed disclaimers could be used to direct the estate to your brother. If it doesn’t say something similar to that, or if the will directs a predeceased beneficiary’s interest elsewhere, then a disclaimer isn’t likely to achieve your goals.

The only way to know for sure is to look at the will and obtain appropriate legal advice. Disclaimers are useful but make sure that you understand what will happen if you execute one. Don’t guess on this.

If you find out that a disclaimer won’t achieve your goal, you still have the option of receiving the bequest and then gifting it to your brother. With the substantial Unified Credit that each of us can utilize, it’s also unlikely that the gift will result in any tax due. You may have to file a Federal gift tax return, but that shouldn’t be treated as a deal breaker. It seems like a pretty good deal if you can achieve your goals simply by paying an accountant to prepare a tax return.

If you want to forgo your inheritance, you have options. Just make sure that you know what will happen if you do. Like I said; don’t guess.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

