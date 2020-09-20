Estate Planning: Disclaimers and when to use them

Q: My sister recently passed away. She was not married and had no children. Although her will left her estate to my siblings and me, we all agree that our brother, who is sick and having financial problems, should receive all of her estate. Can we refuse to accept the money so that it goes to our brother instead?
A: Maybe.
The truth is that no one can make you accept an inheritance. If you want to reject it, you can reject it. However, if you reject the inheritance, the money may not go where you want it to go.
To reject a bequest, a person executes a document known as a disclaimer. A disclaimer does exactly what it sounds like: It disclaims.
When a disclaimer is executed, the person executing it is treated as if they predeceased the decedent. In other words, the person who is to receive the bequest is treated like they died before the person who executed the will. This is where the unexpected can happen.
In your scenario, if you are treated as if you died before the testator, your interest may go to your surviving siblings or it may go to someone else. Don’t assume that just because your sibling left property to you, that it will automatically go to the surviving siblings if you disclaim your interest. Check the will to see what it says will happen.
If the will says something like, “all of my residuary estate shall be distributed equally to my siblings, or the survivor of them,” then it is likely that properly executed disclaimers could be used to direct the estate to your brother. If it doesn’t say something similar to that, or if the will directs a predeceased beneficiary’s interest elsewhere, then a disclaimer isn’t likely to achieve your goals.
The only way to know for sure is to look at the will and obtain appropriate legal advice. Disclaimers are useful but make sure that you understand what will happen if you execute one. Don’t guess on this.
If you find out that a disclaimer won’t achieve your goal, you still have the option of receiving the bequest and then gifting it to your brother. With the substantial Unified Credit that each of us can utilize, it’s also unlikely that the gift will result in any tax due. You may have to file a Federal gift tax return, but that shouldn’t be treated as a deal breaker. It seems like a pretty good deal if you can achieve your goals simply by paying an accountant to prepare a tax return.
If you want to forgo your inheritance, you have options. Just make sure that you know what will happen if you do. Like I said; don’t guess.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.