Estate Planning: Disclaimers

Q: What happens if you are named an heir in an estate but you don’t want it? Does it go the person’s children if you reject the inheritance?
A: A person cannot be forced to receive an inheritance. If they don’t want it, they don’t have to take it.
The way that a person rejects an inheritance, or at least the correct way, is to execute a disclaimer.
A disclaimer is exactly what it sounds like. It’s an instrument that a person receiving property as a result of someone’s death, executes to disclaim, or reject, the property.
To be a qualified disclaimer, it should be irrevocable, in writing and executed within nine months of the date of death. In addition, the person executing the disclaimer cannot have accepted the disclaimed interest or any of its benefits. In other words, you can’t accept the property and then change your mind later. No backsies in disclaimers.
Assuming that the disclaimer is a valid qualified disclaimer, the person will not receive the interest. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the disclaimer’s children will receive the property. They might but they might not.
What happens after a valid qualified disclaimer has been executed and submitted is that the “disclaimor” is treated as if they had predeceased the decedent. Who receives the disclaimed interest will then depend on what the decedent’s instrument, in this case the will, provides, or what is provided for under the intestate laws.
In this case, the will may state that the property goes to the children of the “disclaimor” or it might leave the property to someone else entirely. Since it all depends on the circumstances, I strongly urge anyone considering disclaiming property to find out what will happen to the property if it is disclaimed. Make sure you understand that, because a qualified disclaimer is irrevocable.
Finally, if you execute a disclaimer after the nine-month period, the disclaimer is considered non-qualified and could result in the disclaimed property being treated as a gift.
Think of it this way: if you execute a non-qualified disclaimer relating to a $50,000 inheritance and it ends up going to your son or daughter, you likely just made a gift that has to be reported for gift tax purposes.
You don’t see a lot of disclaimers these days. With the elimination of the Indiana inheritance tax and the substantial excludable amount for federal estate tax, disclaimers just aren’t all that common, or even less common than they used to be.
In any case, disclaimers are an option.
