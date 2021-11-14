Estate Planning: Disclaimers

Q: What happens if you are named an heir in an estate but you don’t want it? Does it go the person’s children if you reject the inheritance?

A: A person cannot be forced to receive an inheritance. If they don’t want it, they don’t have to take it.

The way that a person rejects an inheritance, or at least the correct way, is to execute a disclaimer.

A disclaimer is exactly what it sounds like. It’s an instrument that a person receiving property as a result of someone’s death, executes to disclaim, or reject, the property.

To be a qualified disclaimer, it should be irrevocable, in writing and executed within nine months of the date of death. In addition, the person executing the disclaimer cannot have accepted the disclaimed interest or any of its benefits. In other words, you can’t accept the property and then change your mind later. No backsies in disclaimers.

Assuming that the disclaimer is a valid qualified disclaimer, the person will not receive the interest. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the disclaimer’s children will receive the property. They might but they might not.