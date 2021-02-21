Estate Planning: Divorce proceedings and wills

For example: would a handwritten will be valid in Indiana? The answer is maybe. If a will includes all of the magic words and is executed properly, it’s likely valid. It could be written on a balloon and still be valid as long as it met the requirements for a validly executed will.

The divorce raises another question. Spouses can “take against a will” that excludes them. However, ex-spouses can’t do that and they are automatically removed. I’ve always been under the impression that the mere act of filing for divorce was enough to trigger the automatic removal, however, I took a look at the Indiana statute and it does say divorce.

I didn’t research any case law to see if filing for divorce has the same effect as actually being divorced, but taking the statute at face value, I think it’s likely an estranged spouse is still a spouse. On the other hand, there are statutes that can affect a spouse’s ability to inherit property if they abandon the spouse without just cause (good luck defining that) or live in an adulterous relationship with another person at the time of death (can’t believe that’s even still in there).

In any case, it's interesting to see how divorce and legal separation can affect an estate plan. It may not have the effect that you think, so if you find yourself in a similar situation, it may be time to call the attorney and discuss the situation and potential options.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0