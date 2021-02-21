Estate Planning: Divorce proceedings and wills

If you are regular reader, you know that I get excited whenever I come across estate planning and settlement issues on TV, movies and in the news. In the movie "Knives Out," they mentioned the Slayer Rule in one scene and I’ve been giggling ever since.
This week I came across another estate planning issue that made the news. As some of you may know, famous celebrity interviewer Larry King recently passed away. I was kind of a fan of Larry King. His interviews were pretty good and he was always funny on Letterman.
Anyway, one of the other things Larry was famous for was getting married. Larry was married eight times to seven different women. Having been married so many times, he also had a lot of divorces, which brings me to the recent news. Larry was in the middle of a divorce when he passed away. Apparently after filing for divorce he created a handwritten codicil (an amendment to a will). When his estranged wife discovered the existence of the new document which apparently excluded her, she was a bit surprised and contacted the lawyers.
Now, I don’t know these people or anything about them other than what I read, and they certainly didn’t contact me for my opinion, so I’m not going to offer one.
But if you look at these events strictly as a mental exercise, it raises some interesting issues from an Indiana law point of view.
For example: would a handwritten will be valid in Indiana? The answer is maybe. If a will includes all of the magic words and is executed properly, it’s likely valid. It could be written on a balloon and still be valid as long as it met the requirements for a validly executed will.
The divorce raises another question. Spouses can “take against a will” that excludes them. However, ex-spouses can’t do that and they are automatically removed. I’ve always been under the impression that the mere act of filing for divorce was enough to trigger the automatic removal, however, I took a look at the Indiana statute and it does say divorce.
I didn’t research any case law to see if filing for divorce has the same effect as actually being divorced, but taking the statute at face value, I think it’s likely an estranged spouse is still a spouse. On the other hand, there are statutes that can affect a spouse’s ability to inherit property if they abandon the spouse without just cause (good luck defining that) or live in an adulterous relationship with another person at the time of death (can’t believe that’s even still in there).
In any case, it's interesting to see how divorce and legal separation can affect an estate plan. It may not have the effect that you think, so if you find yourself in a similar situation, it may be time to call the attorney and discuss the situation and potential options.
