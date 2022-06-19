Estate Planning: Don’t mess with the will

Q: My mother has made changes to her will by crossing out a couple of names and writing in new ones. She has initialed the changes. I think she should make a new will but she doesn’t want to spend the money because she thinks this enough. Should she make a new will?

A: Yes, your mother should make a new will.

You should never mutilate a will. Crossing out names and adding new ones likely would not result in a changed will. I think the likely result of what your mother did would be a legal action. I don’t know the family dynamic but I’m pretty sure someone is going to be unhappy.

Wills can be changed or amended by their maker. One way wills can be changed is by executing a codicil. Codicils are executed the same way as the will. It should be signed by the maker and witnessed by two disinterested witnesses.

However, in my humble opinion, the preferred way to change an existing will is to execute a new one that includes the additions, deletions and proposed changes. The new will should also contain a provision that clearly revokes the old one by replacing it with the new one.

I understand that your mother doesn’t want to pay the attorney again. I get it. However, if she doesn’t make the changes in the correct way and there is a fight over the will later, I guarantee that the attorney fees are going to be astronomically more expensive. Remember my number one pearl of estate planning wisdom, it’s easier to avoid a problem then to solve it later. When I say easier, I of course also mean less expensive.

I remember early in my career talking with an attorney who was involved in a will challenge where the maker of the will cut out names in the will with a razor blade. If memory serves, the removed names eventually were reinstated and none of the alterations were honored. The attorney I spoke with referred to it affectionately as the “Swiss cheese will.”

When you are talking about legal documents, details matter. If you start messing with them without proper advice and guidance, unexpected things can and do happen. Tell your mom not to take a chance. Call the attorney and discuss the changes she wants made. If she doesn’t make that call what she could really be leaving her family is a mess.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

