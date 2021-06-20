Estate Planning: Don’t wait until it’s too late

I received another one of those calls this week. The adult child of a former client called to tell me that mom was in the hospital and that things weren’t looking good. I was asked if I had copies of the estate plan. They thought it was a long shot but hoped that I had the plan in may file. I didn’t.

I represented mom in a different matter and, at the time at least, she didn’t want to set up an estate plan. Now mom is in the hospital and unable to sign anything.

The next question I was asked was what can be done now. Unfortunately, there aren’t any good options at this point. At least any that aren’t going to be costly.

Folks; this is why we plan. None of us know when something bad is going to happen and, if a plan isn’t in place, things can get complicated and expensive. Instead of discussing what likely would have been an inexpensive estate plan, we are talking about guardianships and judges.

Some of you may remember that I ended up in the hospital over Christmas because of COVID. While the nurse was helping me into bed and hooking up the oxygen, she literally asked me if I had a health care representative designation and a living will. My first thought was “dang, how sick am I?” My second thought was; "well yeah, I have both of those things."