Q: I can’t find anything on using Lady Bird deeds in Indiana. Does Indiana recognize them and if so, can any attorney prepare them?
A: I get a question on Lady Bird deeds every couple of years, and when I get one, I can almost always guess which state the questioner has ties to.
The term Lady Bird deed is actually the nickname given to enhanced life estate deeds. The name harkens back to Lady Bird Johnson, who apparently used one in her and President Johnson’s estate plan. I’m not sure if any of that is true, but it sounds like it could be.
An enhanced life estate deed is like a life estate deed only with more control in the hands of the life tenant. The additional rights and controls is why it is known as “enhanced.”
As most of you know, when you execute a deed retaining a life estate, you transfer ownership of the property, but retain the right to use the property during your lifetime. Upon the death of the life tenant, the remainderman owns all of the interests in the real estate.
An enhanced life estate deed grants the life tenant additional rights and privileges. For example, the life tenant can encumber the property by executing a mortgage or name a different remainderman or even convey the property completely. The life tenant under the terms of an enhanced life estate deed gives up virtually no rights to the control the property.
Now you might ask, if the life tenant isn’t really treated like a life tenant, what are the benefits from using the deed? The answer is that there is a remainderman who will own all of the interests in the property after the death of the life tenant without the need for probate. In other words, a beneficiary.
If this sounds familiar, that’s because Indiana recognizes Transfer on Death deeds, which are very similar to enhanced life estate deeds. They aren’t exactly the same but the ultimate result is nearly identical.
I guess the answer to your question is no: Indiana does not recognize Lady Bird deeds. As far as I can tell, there are only five states that recognize them, Michigan being the one that most of these questions come from.
However, if your goal is to transfer the real estate after death with as few issues as possible, a TOD deed is a great option. A TOD deed may not have a cool nickname but they are extremely useful and accomplish most of the benefits that enhanced life estate deeds offer with fewer hassles.