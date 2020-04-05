Estate Planning: Estate planning and the movies

If you are still reading this, I want you to take two things away from this column. First, see this movie because it’s really funny.

The second thing to take away is that your will is your will. It should reflect exactly what you want to happen; not what other people think should happen. If you want to leave all of your stuff to friend and not the family, do it. If you want to favor one child over another, do it. If you want to defy common convention, no one’s going to stop you. The will is personal and you shouldn’t feel uncomfortable wanting it to reflect your feelings, no matter how others might feel about it. Remember, you’ll be gone so you’re not going to be there to see the family reaction. I doubt it will be funny, but the family will need to come to terms with your wishes.

Now, I’m not suggesting that you use the will to settle old scores. However, you shouldn’t have to leave your property to someone that you don’t want to have it. It’s your stuff. Give it to the ones most deserving.

I wish they had hired me to consult on this movie, because there was at least one glaring error in the attorney’s defense of the will that I could have helped them avoid. Heck, I would have done it for free just to meet two of the stars, Daniel Craig and Jamie Lee Curtis. Maybe next time.

