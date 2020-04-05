Estate Planning: Estate planning and the movies

Like a lot of you, I have had time recently to catch up on some television and movies that I missed. Streaming services have made it really easy.
One of the movies that I recently saw was a sort of mystery comedy called “Knives Out.” It’s kind of a funny “who dun it?”
I don’t want to give away too much of the plot, but essentially a rich gentleman dies under mysterious circumstances. The police and a private detective investigate, which leads to a star-studded cast of friends and family members each of whom had issues with dad and of course, potential motive.
The reason I’m talking about this is that at one point, the contents of the decedent’s will is presented to the family through a formal will reading. My kids asked me if this is the way that I handle will readings. I laughed. I had to tell them that in the more than 26 years I’ve been doing this, I’ve only had a couple of occasions when the family actually wanted me to reveal the contents of the will to them in a formal fashion. To be honest, after signing the will, the client leaves with it so by the time the family calls me, they already know what the will says. I’ll do it, but it doesn’t make a lot of sense to pay me to read them a document that they have already read.
The contents of the will is not what the family expected and hilarity ensues. Family members start screaming out reasons why the will can’t be valid. At one point someone screams out “slayer rule” and the lawyer asks, “did you Google that?” I giggled. The slayer rule provides that a person who murders someone cannot benefit from their estate. Pretty funny in a dark comedy but you don’t see it in real life very often.
If you are still reading this, I want you to take two things away from this column. First, see this movie because it’s really funny.
The second thing to take away is that your will is your will. It should reflect exactly what you want to happen; not what other people think should happen. If you want to leave all of your stuff to friend and not the family, do it. If you want to favor one child over another, do it. If you want to defy common convention, no one’s going to stop you. The will is personal and you shouldn’t feel uncomfortable wanting it to reflect your feelings, no matter how others might feel about it. Remember, you’ll be gone so you’re not going to be there to see the family reaction. I doubt it will be funny, but the family will need to come to terms with your wishes.
Now, I’m not suggesting that you use the will to settle old scores. However, you shouldn’t have to leave your property to someone that you don’t want to have it. It’s your stuff. Give it to the ones most deserving.
I wish they had hired me to consult on this movie, because there was at least one glaring error in the attorney’s defense of the will that I could have helped them avoid. Heck, I would have done it for free just to meet two of the stars, Daniel Craig and Jamie Lee Curtis. Maybe next time.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
