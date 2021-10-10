Estate Planning: Estate planning for one member of a couple

Q: I have talked to my parents about estate planning. My dad is ready but my mom doesn’t want any part of it. Can my dad do this on his own? Would it be better if mom also plans?

A: Estate planning can be difficult to do for some people. Facing your own mortality is uncomfortable. No one likes the idea that one day the world will wake up and they won’t be a part of it. It’s giving me chills just thinking about it.

The fact that your mother doesn’t want to plan her estate isn’t that unusual. Lots of people put estate planning off. Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot that can be done to make someone to put their affairs in order. If they won’t do it, it’s likely not getting done.

Fortunately, estate plans are personal to the individual. Even when a couple meets with an attorney to plan together, they will each end up with their own estate plan. Each plan may mirror the other, but they are individual plans.

If your father is willing to plan on his own, I suggest that he do it. Don’t get me wrong; I think it’s better when married couples do this together. However, the fact that your mom doesn’t want to be involved shouldn’t prevent your father from planning. In fact, some attorneys prefer to only represent one member of the couple.