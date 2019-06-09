Q: I am a single retiree with no immediate family. My lady friend and I have drawn up our own wills with two witnesses and a notary. Is the notary enough for our situation? We also have each other named as beneficiaries on our bank accounts. We also each own a trailer home and would like to make sure that we receive the other's trailer if something happens to one of us.
A: Your email reads like a bar exam question. You touch on a lot of things.
First, I'm glad that you have created wills benefiting each other. Since the two of you are not married and share no familial relationship, you need to create rights of inheritance. There isn't a statute that will protect each of your rights of inheritance, so taking care of that yourself is important. Remember that Indiana does not recognize common law marriage.
I can't tell you for sure if your wills are valid and will take care of your situation without seeing them. The fact that you drafted them yourself makes me a little nervous, though. Estate planning isn't really a do-it-yourself activity, and you have an unusual situation. You really should leave it up to a professional.
Having said that, assuming you used the magic words and executed them correctly with two disinterested witnesses, you are probably OK. I'm not sure if the wills are self proved but if you executed them correctly, things should be OK.
Wills in Indiana don't need to be notarized to be valid. Two disinterested witnesses is all that it takes. On the one hand, having a will notarized in addition to the witnesses signatures won't invalidate an otherwise valid will. On the other hand, having an otherwise invalid will won't validate it. I suppose that a person could argue that a notary could be one of the witnesses but other than that, a notary is not necessary.
The beneficiary designation on the bank accounts is a good idea. The POD designation should keep those accounts out of probate so the will's validity shouldn't be an issue.
The wills should also take care of the trailer homes. However, if you want to make sure that there are no issues concerning the trailers, you may be able to add beneficiary language to the titles. Like motor vehicles, TOD language can be added to the title of a trailer. That would ensure that the survivor of you would receive the title to the other's trailer.
I've never added TOD language to a trailer's title but it can be done. Contact your local BMV office to determine the correct language. You also may need to obtain a release from the county treasurer's office.
It sounds like you have a handle on your estate plan, but I would still suggest that each of you sit down with an attorney to review the plan. Your circumstances are unusual, so it's best to talk to someone in the know to make sure your that you are in good shape.