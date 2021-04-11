Estate Planning: Executors, executrix and personal representatives

Q: How do I name my executor? Is there a difference between an executor and a personal representative?
A: A personal representative is a generic catch all term that I prefer. Essentially it means anyone appointed to administer an estate.
An executor (if you’re a man) or executrix (if you’re a woman) is the person designated within a will to wrap up the decedent’s affairs. On the other hand, an administrator is someone appointed to administer an estate of a person who has died intestate, meaning without a will. Like I said, I prefer the term personal representative since it is a generic term for all of the terms for a person that administers an estate.
In order to appoint an executor/executrix, or a personal representative if you will, you have to execute a will. Within the will, you will designate whom you would like to wrap up your affairs after your death.
When you start thinking about whom to appoint, keep in mind that Indiana has set certain conditions that the designee must meet. First, they have to be at least 18 years of age. Obviously, you don’t want to appoint a minor.
The person cannot be incapacitated unless the incapacity is due to physical illness, impairment or infirmness. In other words, the fact that someone is physically disabled does not mean that they can’t serve. However, if the incapacity is other than that, it may be a problem.
The person that you designate cannot be a felon or someone the court finds “undesirable.” I’m not exactly sure what a court would find undesirable, since I’ve never had the court find someone that. However, I suspect it’s like art: you’ll know it when you see it.
Other than those restrictions, you can choose anyone that you want. As a practical matter, I suggest that you choose someone who is organized and has the time to commit. They should also obviously be trustworthy and not an "undesirable."
Also, don’t pick the person simply because they are the oldest or live the closest. Being born first doesn’t mean that they are the right person for the job, and geographical location should be considered but shouldn’t be the deciding factor. Someone who lives out of state can serve.
The moral of the story is, choose wisely and execute a will. Keep in mind that unless you execute a will, you won’t have a say in who wraps up your affairs.
