Estate Planning: Executors, executrix and personal representatives

Q: How do I name my executor? Is there a difference between an executor and a personal representative?

A: A personal representative is a generic catch all term that I prefer. Essentially it means anyone appointed to administer an estate.

An executor (if you’re a man) or executrix (if you’re a woman) is the person designated within a will to wrap up the decedent’s affairs. On the other hand, an administrator is someone appointed to administer an estate of a person who has died intestate, meaning without a will. Like I said, I prefer the term personal representative since it is a generic term for all of the terms for a person that administers an estate.

In order to appoint an executor/executrix, or a personal representative if you will, you have to execute a will. Within the will, you will designate whom you would like to wrap up your affairs after your death.

When you start thinking about whom to appoint, keep in mind that Indiana has set certain conditions that the designee must meet. First, they have to be at least 18 years of age. Obviously, you don’t want to appoint a minor.