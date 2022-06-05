Estate Planning: Filing the will

Q: Do you need an attorney to file a will?

A: I’m not entirely sure what you mean by “file a will.” That could mean a couple of different things.

If you mean probating the will and opening an estate, then absolutely. To open an estate, there is a pile of pleadings that need to be prepared and filed correctly. The pleadings range from the petition to open the estate and a proposed order actually ordering the estate opened and a person appointed personal representative.

In addition to those two important documents there are a slew of other pleadings that are equally important. If any of the key pleadings and documents are missing, the opening of the estate and the appointment of a personal representative may be denied or delayed.

Another way of “filing the will” is to spread the will of record. As a general rule, wills can only be entered into probate for three years. To protect the will beyond the three year limit, a will can be probated with court without appointing a personal representative. That way, if a probate asset is discovered more than three years after the creator’s death, the will can be used to transfer the assets according to the estate plan.

Now again, spreading the will of record requires the preparation and filing of pleadings, which is best left to an attorney.

Now don’t get me wrong, you can attempt to prepare the pleadings and file them with court, but accuracy is important. If you mess them up, I suspect the court will be patient with you, but it isn’t going to make an exception to the opening procedure. You’re likely to get a little leeway, but the court is going to expect you to get it right. This is why opening an estate or spreading a will is best left to the folks in the know.

Another way to “file a will” is to deposit the will with the county clerk’s office. The clerk’s office has a file for wills that people have deposited with them for safe keeping. When the will is needed, it can be accessed from the clerk’s office.

Depositing the will with the clerk is something that an individual can do themselves. I’m not exactly sure what the procedure is, but I’m sure that the clerk can guide you through the process and collect the small fee associated with the depositing the will.

If “filing the will” means to probate it; then yes, I recommend that you engage an attorney. If what you mean is to deposit the will with the clerk’s office for safekeeping, then you can easily take care of that yourself.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

