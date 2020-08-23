Estate Planning: Final arrangements and funeral trusts

Q: How do you feel about using a funeral trust for final arrangements? Is there a better way to plan?
A: I don’t have any real objections to using funeral trusts so, I guess I’m OK with them. To be honest, I haven’t come across one in many years.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with funeral trusts, they are exactly what their name suggests that they are; a trust established to pay for final arrangements.
I first came across funeral trusts early in my career when I worked for a local bank. Essentially, local banks had a simple trust form that they could provide to folks who wanted to set money aside for their funerals. Although attorneys also drafted them, the ones that I came across usually originated at the bank.
Once established, the bank would hold the funds in trust and wait for something bad to happen. I can’t remember how the bank got paid for their services. It may have been a flat fee or it may have been an annual fee paid by the trust.
In any case, I don’t think funeral trusts were ever very common. At least I don’t remember seeing very many after the early years of my career.
Funeral trusts are still available and if you asked an attorney to draft one for you, I’m sure that they could draft an effective one. I looked and I don’t think that I’ve prepared one in a long time.
Although attorney-drafted funeral trusts are still an option, I think that they have mostly become the realm of funeral homes. I’m guessing that if you want a funeral trust, your favorite funeral director would be able to hook you up as part of the pre-planning process. In researching this question, I came across a couple of irrevocable funeral trusts that have been prepared for funeral homes to utilize. There is also a professionally administered Indiana Funeral Trust Fund available to handle the pre-planning funds collected by funeral directors so that you know that your money is being looked after.
If you are really interested in looking into funeral trusts, there is an entire section in the Indiana Code that addresses them. Just google it.
Funeral trusts are still around and may be the answer to your estate planning needs. Don’t let the fact that I haven’t seen one in a long time convince you that they don’t have a place in your estate planning because they might.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
