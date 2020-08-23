Estate Planning: Final arrangements and funeral trusts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: How do you feel about using a funeral trust for final arrangements? Is there a better way to plan?

A: I don’t have any real objections to using funeral trusts so, I guess I’m OK with them. To be honest, I haven’t come across one in many years.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with funeral trusts, they are exactly what their name suggests that they are; a trust established to pay for final arrangements.

I first came across funeral trusts early in my career when I worked for a local bank. Essentially, local banks had a simple trust form that they could provide to folks who wanted to set money aside for their funerals. Although attorneys also drafted them, the ones that I came across usually originated at the bank.

Once established, the bank would hold the funds in trust and wait for something bad to happen. I can’t remember how the bank got paid for their services. It may have been a flat fee or it may have been an annual fee paid by the trust.

In any case, I don’t think funeral trusts were ever very common. At least I don’t remember seeing very many after the early years of my career.