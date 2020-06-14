Estate Planning: Final arrangements and where not to store the plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I had a friend who, after losing her mother a few years ago, recently lost her stepfather. Her stepfather's death was completely unexpected and she was left with the unfortunate job of locating the estate plan and making final arrangements.

When it came to his estate plan, stepdad was not what anyone would call organized. He had a plan but it was a do-it-yourself one, and it wasn't stored properly. The family located the will at the bottom of a clothes' hamper. Seriously.

During their search, they came across an envelope marked "parent's funeral lots." The parents that the envelope referenced were stepdad's parents who were also buried locally and had purchased a grave site for him. However, underneath those words stepdad had written "put me with your mom under the moon plant." This envelope with these important instructions was located in the freezer.

When my friend told me this story, all she said was "I'm glad we found this before we did anything with Dad."

Now, if you are a regular reader, you know that this is not the correct way to leave final instructions, and the freezer is definitely not the best place to store them. Unless, of course, you keep all of your important papers in the freezer and the family knows about this unusual storage method, in which case, go ahead and have fun with that.