Estate Planning: Final arrangements and where not to store the plan

I had a friend who, after losing her mother a few years ago, recently lost her stepfather. Her stepfather's death was completely unexpected and she was left with the unfortunate job of locating the estate plan and making final arrangements.
When it came to his estate plan, stepdad was not what anyone would call organized. He had a plan but it was a do-it-yourself one, and it wasn't stored properly. The family located the will at the bottom of a clothes' hamper. Seriously.
During their search, they came across an envelope marked "parent's funeral lots." The parents that the envelope referenced were stepdad's parents who were also buried locally and had purchased a grave site for him. However, underneath those words stepdad had written "put me with your mom under the moon plant." This envelope with these important instructions was located in the freezer.
When my friend told me this story, all she said was "I'm glad we found this before we did anything with Dad."
Now, if you are a regular reader, you know that this is not the correct way to leave final instructions, and the freezer is definitely not the best place to store them. Unless, of course, you keep all of your important papers in the freezer and the family knows about this unusual storage method, in which case, go ahead and have fun with that.
The weird thing is that from what I know about the man, he was a guy who had it together. He lived independently and took care of his own home. According to my friend, he was healthy and had his faculties right up until the end.
Clearly this is not the preferred way of leaving instructions for your final arrangements. If you are going to leave instructions for final arrangements, and I think you should, do it the right way.
As I've written many times before, the best way to handle final arrangements is to leave a Funeral Planning Declaration. Under a FPD, you not only leave instructions, you designate someone to be in charge and carry out your instructions.
Another option is to utilize a Power of Attorney. Now, most of you know that the authority granted to an Attorney-in-Fact under a POA terminates at the death of the principal. However, the one power that can survive the death of the principal is the authority to make final arrangements and dispose of the remains. In other words, under a POA, you can designate someone to make final arrangements for you.
Another option is to go to a funeral director and set plans out in writing. It won't be binding on the family but written funeral instructions are usually very much appreciated by the surviving loved ones who will have to make those decisions for you.
Leaving instructions in the Last Will and Testament is another option, although one that I don't like very much. It's been my experience that by the time the family is looking for the will, the decedent is already buried or cremated. Still, leaving instructions in a will is better than leaving nothing at all.
Whatever method you choose, make sure it is accessible and the family knows where to look. Don't utilize the freezer or hamper. If your loved ones can't find the plan, it's not going to work anyway. Plan and organize is the name of the game.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
