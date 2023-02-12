Q: Are final arrangements still included in a will?

A: Not that often anymore. Sure, final arrangements can be included in a will and sometimes clients insist on it. However, including instructions regarding final arrangements in the will doesn’t really occur that often, at least in my practice. I think that years ago, it may have been the norm to include funeral arrangements in the will. Not so much anymore.

My experience is that by the time the family is looking for the will, mom or dad have already been cremated or interred. I can’t remember the last time someone asked me to check the will to see what it said about final arrangements.

Another reason final arrangements aren’t included in the will is that we have better options now. Modern estate planning has provided folks that are planning more efficient ways to plan the final arrangements without having to amend the will.

One way is to simply go to the funeral home and create a plan for yourself. Funeral directors are the experts on this sort of thing. A funeral director will be able to answer all of your questions and provide you with options that you didn’t know that you had.

If you plan with a funeral director, you can pay ahead of time or simply leave the plan for the family to follow. By planning ahead, you can help relieve the burden that your family will bearing when dealing with your death.

If you decide to pay ahead, make sure that you understand how the funds will be held. They will likely be held in the Indiana Funeral Trust Fund established by or in conjunction with the Indiana Funeral Director’s Association. If it isn’t in the trust fund, it may be some sort of privately held funeral trust through a local bank. Whatever method they use to hold the funds, make sure that you understand it and that you are comfortable with the arrangements. Remember that it’s not their money until they provide the services.

If you want to include final arrangements in your estate plan, you can utilize a Funeral Planning Declaration (FPD). Under an FPD, you can leave instructions as to what you want and designate an individual to carry them out. An FPD can make your intentions clear and designate who is in charge of the final arrangements.

Finally, remember that one of the few powers in a general durable Power of Attorney (POA) to survive the principal’s death is the authority to dispose of remains. If you have a POA, make sure you take a look at it to see if it addresses final arrangements.

Whatever you decide to do, I’m glad that you are at least thinking about it. Making final arrangements is never an easy task, especially when your loved ones are grieving. Spelling out your wishes will be a big help.