Estate Planning: Finding a missing estate plan

Q: What happens if you can’t find the estate plan? My father said he signed a will years ago but can’t remember where it is? Is there a place where wills are kept or registered in case they are lost?
A: I would start by searching the most common places people store their estate plans. The most common storage locations, at least from my experience, are the safe deposit box or fire-proof document safe. If the plan isn’t there, try looking in the places where people keep their important papers. Is there a desk drawer where your dad keeps his birth certificate or deed to the home? Is there a place where papers tend to pile up? If so, check in those locations.
If you can’t find the plan at home, you might have to search externally. Unfortunately, that might not be easy.
Remember that the estate plan is made up of legal documents that are personal, and there isn’t a list that the will is added to and a copy isn’t normally stored anywhere that you can check.
Now, that isn’t to say that the attorney doesn’t have a copy of it that you can obtain. In fact, I’d be surprised if the attorney didn’t have a photocopy in his or her file. I know that I usually keep a copy of the signed will, but not an original signed copy. Also, since our courts have gone almost entirely paperless, I keep a scanned copy to file in the event the maker passes away and filing is required.
Obviously, checking with the attorney will require your father to remember who he engaged to draft the plan. If he can’t remember who the attorney was (you’d be surprised how many people can’t), then you may have a problem.
One final place that I suggest you check is with the county clerk’s office. The clerk’s office maintains a file that contains wills that people have deposited with them for safe keeping. Depositing a will with the clerk requires you to take the will there and to pay a small fee. It’s kind of an unusual thing so if your father doesn’t remember depositing the will with the clerk, chances are pretty good that he didn’t do it.
If you can’t find the estate plan, it’s probably time to think about creating a new one while your father can still actively participate. When the estate plan is needed, things are usually happening pretty quickly so it’s best to have things in place. There is, of course, deathbed planning, but that isn’t the best way to handle things. If the will is gone, have your father make a new one.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
