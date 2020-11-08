Estate Planning: Finding a missing estate plan

Q: What happens if you can’t find the estate plan? My father said he signed a will years ago but can’t remember where it is? Is there a place where wills are kept or registered in case they are lost?

A: I would start by searching the most common places people store their estate plans. The most common storage locations, at least from my experience, are the safe deposit box or fire-proof document safe. If the plan isn’t there, try looking in the places where people keep their important papers. Is there a desk drawer where your dad keeps his birth certificate or deed to the home? Is there a place where papers tend to pile up? If so, check in those locations.

If you can’t find the plan at home, you might have to search externally. Unfortunately, that might not be easy.

Remember that the estate plan is made up of legal documents that are personal, and there isn’t a list that the will is added to and a copy isn’t normally stored anywhere that you can check.