Estate Planning: Finding an attorney

Q: What’s the best way to find an attorney? Does the bar have a referral service? I would prefer not to ask my friends and family.

A: Once you have decided to plan, the next step is to call the attorney. Fortunately, you have a lot choices in the area. Let’s face it; you can’t throw a rock in the Region without hitting a lawyer.

The Indiana State Bar Association does not provide an attorney referral service. However, your local bar association likely does. I know that the Lake County Bar Association has an attorney referral service and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Porter County Bar Association has one too.

A referral service is nice because they can direct you to an attorney that provides the services that you are looking for. No need to call the office to find out if they can help you. If you receive an estate planning referral, you are going to be referred to an attorney that actually practices in that area.

Another option is Google. Let’s face it, you can find anything that you want on the internet. If you google "estate planning attorney Merrillville," you are going to get some pretty good options.

Also, a lot of attorneys maintain websites for their firms. A quick glance at a prospective attorney’s website will provide you with a lot of information. A person can find out what areas of law the attorney or firm practice in. You can likely find out some information about the attorney, such as education and years practicing. All of this information will help a prospective client make the right choice about which attorney to engage.

Although you said that you weren’t comfortable asking your friends or family for a referral, I really hope that you reconsider that.

A loved one’s experience with an attorney can be extremely helpful in choosing one. They may have engaged the attorney for the exact same services that you need. They may be able to tell you about their experience with the attorney. Was the attorney responsive and did they get the stuff done in a timely fashion? Were you able to get in to see her quickly or did it take a while to get an appointment?

A referral from a family member or friend may be more informative than any website.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

