Estate Planning: Finding the right attorney

I received a call this week from a very nice reader who was looking for someone to review their estate plan and help complete it if necessary. As we spoke over the phone, I picked up on something pretty quickly. The reader wasn’t an Indiana resident.
At some point I had to stop the conversation and let them know that I wasn’t licensed in their state. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to help them; I simply couldn’t. Since I receive one of these calls almost weekly, I was able to direct them to another attorney that I thought might be able to help them.
The truth is that it isn’t always easy to find the right attorney and a lot of people don’t know where to even start. I bet that for most of my readers, I’m the only estate planning attorney they can name off of the top of their heads.
Not all attorneys practice in the area of estate planning and settlement. Just like you wouldn’t go to a podiatrist if you were having heart issues, you probably don’t want to go to an attorney that concentrates in criminal law if you need a trust.
Now, that isn’t to say that an attorney that practices in a wide variety of areas can’t do your will. They probably can and they’d probably do a great job. Also, if the attorney doesn’t feel comfortable preparing your estate plan, they’ll let you know. No attorney wants to get in over their heads.
So where should you start when picking an attorney? The first place I’d check is with your friends and family. If your brother had his estate plan prepared by an attorney and he was pleased with the result, a referral is great place to begin. I will almost always accept a client that is referred to me. It’s certainly an atta-boy for a job well done.
You can also google local estate planning attorneys. A lot of attorneys maintain websites that provide information about their practice and their experience. The information will offer you a glimpse into the attorney’s qualifications and areas of practice.
If you are uncomfortable with Google results, contact the local bar association. The local bar association will be able to give you a couple of names of attorneys that work in the area of estate planning.
If you have an attorney and you are unsure if he or she is the right one to complete your estate plan, ask them. I know that sounds funny but I’m serious. If the attorney says no problem, then you are good hands. Like I said, no attorney wants to get in over their head.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
