Estate Planning: Finding the right attorney

I received a call this week from a very nice reader who was looking for someone to review their estate plan and help complete it if necessary. As we spoke over the phone, I picked up on something pretty quickly. The reader wasn’t an Indiana resident.

At some point I had to stop the conversation and let them know that I wasn’t licensed in their state. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to help them; I simply couldn’t. Since I receive one of these calls almost weekly, I was able to direct them to another attorney that I thought might be able to help them.

The truth is that it isn’t always easy to find the right attorney and a lot of people don’t know where to even start. I bet that for most of my readers, I’m the only estate planning attorney they can name off of the top of their heads.

Not all attorneys practice in the area of estate planning and settlement. Just like you wouldn’t go to a podiatrist if you were having heart issues, you probably don’t want to go to an attorney that concentrates in criminal law if you need a trust.