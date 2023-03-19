Q: My parents and I met with an attorney recently to discuss estate planning. During the conversation, I felt like my parents weren’t entirely open about my brother’s addiction issues. My parents don’t think it’s as important as I do. Shouldn’t the attorney know about this issue?

A: Having an open and full conversation is important when planning an estate. As they say, the devil is in the details.

I understand why your parents would be uncomfortable discussing things about the family that they would prefer to keep private. Let’s face it, it’s not easy opening up and talking about personal things to a stranger that they likely have only known for a short period of time.

However, attorneys are ethically obligated to keep the information supplied by a client confidential. Attorneys take this ethical obligation seriously. In addition to understanding and applying the law, attorneys are the gate keepers of secrets. People tell attorneys some of their most private stuff and attorneys keep their confidence. Without this arrangement, it’s hard to imagine an attorney being able to practice law effectively.

I can also tell you that attorneys hear some wild stuff. I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years and I think that I’ve heard just about everything. Trust me, it’s pretty hard to shock me at this point in my career. Occasionally someone catches me off guard, but rarely these days.

When planning an estate, it’s important for the attorney to have a complete picture of the client’s needs and understand the family dynamic. Don’t get me wrong, they have no intentions of injecting themselves into your personal lives, but without a complete picture, it’s hard to provide a complete and thorough plan.

Addiction issues in particular should be discussed openly and fully. The attorney can offer you options in planning for an addicted loved one. The options may include a trust that protects the loved one from themselves by placing the money out of their reach so that you don’t hand them the keys to their own destruction. However, unless you have that discussion with the attorney, you may not receive that advice.

Relationships to the children and other relatives is also important. For example, you may consider a stepchild your son or daughter, but the law may not. Another example might be a child that you are estranged from that you know won’t show up; until he does. Without having that understanding, unexpected things can happen, even in a well-planned estate.

Like I said, I know it’s difficult to talk to a stranger about your most personal information. However, without that knowledge and understanding, the attorney may not be able to counsel you completely. Tell your parents that they should contact their attorney and have a full and frank conversation about the depths of your sibling’s addiction. It won’t be easy but it’s so important.