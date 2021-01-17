Estate Planning: Fund the trust

Q: My father’s trust divides everything equally between the children. However, my brother is on his savings account, checking account and is a joint owner on the home. If something happens to dad, will the trust control or will my brother inherit everything because he is on title?
A: This is a classic example of why creating a trust is only the first step. If you don’t also fund it, unexpected things can happen and some of those things may not reflect the intent to the grantor.
It’s important to remember that the trust only controls trust assets. If the asset isn’t in the trust, the trustee can’t exercise control over it.
Now, don’t get me wrong, just because an asset isn’t in the trust doesn’t mean that the trustee may not be able to eventually exercise control over it. As most of you know, a pour over will is almost always executed at the same time as the trust’s creation. The pour over will is essentially a safety net that catches the assets that weren’t funded into the trust and transfers them into it. Unfortunately, such a transfer would likely require probate, and since probate avoidance is usually one of the goals of utilizing the trust, relying on the pour over will isn’t an attractive alternative.
Your father’s situation is even more confusing because the assets have a joint owner. If something happens to your father and your brother is the surviving joint owner, your brother will almost certainly own the assets. The presumption is that your father added your brother’s name on the assets and that he did so knowingly and intentionally. In other words, your brother is going to own those assets regardless as to what the trust states.
If your father doesn’t intend for your brother to own those assets at the time of his death, he needs to address the situation now. That means removing your brother’s name and re-titling them in the name of the trust. Your brother will also need to be on board with the re-titling, as he is going to have to sign off on removing his name. If your brother won’t cooperate, removing his name may prove difficult especially on the real estate.
Assuming that it is not your father’s intent for your brother to receive the joint assets at death, he should address the situation immediately. Even if your brother won’t sign off on the assets, your father may have options as to how to deal with the situation. Unfortunately, after he passes, those options are extremely limited.
