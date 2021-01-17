Estate Planning: Fund the trust

Q: My father’s trust divides everything equally between the children. However, my brother is on his savings account, checking account and is a joint owner on the home. If something happens to dad, will the trust control or will my brother inherit everything because he is on title?

A: This is a classic example of why creating a trust is only the first step. If you don’t also fund it, unexpected things can happen and some of those things may not reflect the intent to the grantor.

It’s important to remember that the trust only controls trust assets. If the asset isn’t in the trust, the trustee can’t exercise control over it.

Now, don’t get me wrong, just because an asset isn’t in the trust doesn’t mean that the trustee may not be able to eventually exercise control over it. As most of you know, a pour over will is almost always executed at the same time as the trust’s creation. The pour over will is essentially a safety net that catches the assets that weren’t funded into the trust and transfers them into it. Unfortunately, such a transfer would likely require probate, and since probate avoidance is usually one of the goals of utilizing the trust, relying on the pour over will isn’t an attractive alternative.