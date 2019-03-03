Q: Many years ago, we loaned our son money to purchase a home. We are now getting ready to plan our estates and we are trying to figure out the best way to handle the gift. Is it better to acknowledge the gift in our plan or treat it as an advanced inheritance?
A: First of all, you need to determine what the money that you gave to your son actually was: a loan or a gift. Until you know that, it's difficult to determine the best way to handle it.
Lots of people have "loaned" their children money to help them out during a financial crisis or to buy a home or car. The thing to remember is that loans and gifts are two totally different critters.
If you expect to be paid back, the transfer of funds is probably a loan whether it was documented or not. However, if you don't expect your son to pay you back, it's a good chance that it was a gift.
There are a couple of reasons why it's important to understand the intent of the transfer. If the money was a loan and there is an underlying debt, that debt survives your death and is an asset of the estate. In other words, if you loan $10,000 to a child and he fails to repay you prior to your death, he still owes the money to your estate.
On the other hand, if the money was truly a gift, all you really have to be concerned with is reporting the gift properly. It doesn't really affect your estate unless you want it to.
A simple way to handle a gift is to acknowledge the gift as an advancement and reduce your son's share by that amount. For example, if you gifted your son $10,000, acknowledge the advancement by providing that each of your other children receive $10,000 as specific bequests, and the balance is split evenly among the children.
It becomes a little more complicated if the transfer of funds was a loan. Since the debt would be an asset of the estate, it should be recovered by the personal representative, or at least taken into account when calculating distributions. Also, remember that the discharge of debt can be taxable income to the debtor. If you forgive the debt, you should issue a 1099c for the discharge of debt and possibly create a tax nightmare for your son.
While a person is alive, they have a lot of options for how to treat money distributed during their lifetime. Those options become limited after death, so it's best to have a plan in place. I suggest you talk to your attorney about the situation and plan around it. There is probably a simple solution but you need to plan.