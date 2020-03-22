Estate Planning: Health care decisions in the estate plan

I have been trying to decide what to write about this week but it’s been pretty hard to think about anything except what’s been dominating the news. In dealing with this pandemic, two things have occurred to me. The first is that I eat out often and giving that up is going to be a challenge. The second is that I touch my face way too much. I think I may have a problem.

I’m sure that all of you are tired of having this virus take up every waking moment. However, I’m going to take advantage of the fact that all of you are thinking about your health at the moment to remind you how important it is to include those concerns in your estate plan. After this column I promise to make a concerted effort to not mention the virus again.

All of you are aware that as adults, you have control over your health care decisions. Who better to make health care decisions for you than you?

While you are competent and able to make health care decisions for yourself, everything will be fine. But what happens if you are aren’t able to make those decisions for yourself? That’s when things become more complicated and when you should have a plan in place.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}