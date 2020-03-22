Estate Planning: Health care decisions in the estate plan

I have been trying to decide what to write about this week but it’s been pretty hard to think about anything except what’s been dominating the news. In dealing with this pandemic, two things have occurred to me. The first is that I eat out often and giving that up is going to be a challenge. The second is that I touch my face way too much. I think I may have a problem.
I’m sure that all of you are tired of having this virus take up every waking moment. However, I’m going to take advantage of the fact that all of you are thinking about your health at the moment to remind you how important it is to include those concerns in your estate plan. After this column I promise to make a concerted effort to not mention the virus again.
All of you are aware that as adults, you have control over your health care decisions. Who better to make health care decisions for you than you?
While you are competent and able to make health care decisions for yourself, everything will be fine. But what happens if you are aren’t able to make those decisions for yourself? That’s when things become more complicated and when you should have a plan in place.
Like it or not, chances are pretty good that you are going to be incapacitated someday. On that day, you are going to need something in place that authorizes someone to make medical decisions for you. The best way to authorize a loved one to make health care decisions for you is to have a Healthcare Representative Designation, sometimes referred to as a Medical Power of Attorney. I don’t refer to it that way but others might.
In a Healthcare Representative Designation, you appoint someone to make medical decisions for you when you cannot do it yourself. That person, appropriately referred to as your health care representative, can make the decisions that you can’t make for yourself. You don’t give up any authority to make the decisions for yourself. However, if you can’t make those decisions someone is there to help out.
Now, if your estate plan doesn’t include a Healthcare Representative Designation, you might still be OK. If you have a durable Power of Attorney, check to see if it includes health care powers. A lot of POAs do. They don’t tend to be as thorough as a Healthcare Representative Designation, but they should work.
If you have one or both of these documents in your estate plan, you should be in good shape. If not, you may want to talk to your attorney about adding them. They aren’t usually that expensive to obtain and they really are important.
Everybody stay safe out there and keep up with that social distancing. Listen to the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. They will get us through this.
