Estate Planning: Home ownership after the death of a spouse

Q: My father passed away recently. How do we remove his name from the title to the home? Can we record a death certificate or have mom sign a new deed?

A: The first thing to determine is how your parents held title to the home. More than likely you are going to find out that they owned the home as husband and wife (legally known as Tenants by the Entirety).

Tenants by the entirety is a form of ownership available exclusively to married individuals and it does several important things. First, it essentially creates an ownership interest in which the spouses own the property jointly as a couple and not individually. The second thing that it does is it creates the rights of survivorship so that the survivor of them owns the property as a matter of law at the death of the first spouse.

Joint tenancy with rights of survivorship is similar to tenants by the entirety in that it conveys rights of survivorship. However, joint tenancy differs in at least one important point: the joint owners are not treated as a single unit.