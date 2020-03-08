Estate Planning: How can someone steal your home?

Q: I have heard these commercials that warn about people having their homes stolen. Is this really a problem or are they just trying to sell me something?

A: I have heard these commercial too. For those of you unfamiliar with the issue, the narrative goes something like this. Thieves find the title to your home online. The thieves then take your title, apparently forge documents and end up owning your home. Now that the thieves own your home, they mortgage it or have you evicted.

Because title theft is such a “problem,” companies have popped up to help protect your home by monitoring the title. What that means isn’t exactly clear but it sounds like they watch to see if anyone records documents that could affect the title to your home and report it to you. I’m not sure that they can actually stop someone from recording a document but they can give you a heads up that someone is messing with the title to your home.

That’s it in a nutshell. Thieves steal your home and you are left on the sidewalk looking at the home that you used to own.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}