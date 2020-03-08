Estate Planning: How can someone steal your home?

Q: I have heard these commercials that warn about people having their homes stolen. Is this really a problem or are they just trying to sell me something?
A: I have heard these commercial too. For those of you unfamiliar with the issue, the narrative goes something like this. Thieves find the title to your home online. The thieves then take your title, apparently forge documents and end up owning your home. Now that the thieves own your home, they mortgage it or have you evicted.
Because title theft is such a “problem,” companies have popped up to help protect your home by monitoring the title. What that means isn’t exactly clear but it sounds like they watch to see if anyone records documents that could affect the title to your home and report it to you. I’m not sure that they can actually stop someone from recording a document but they can give you a heads up that someone is messing with the title to your home.
That’s it in a nutshell. Thieves steal your home and you are left on the sidewalk looking at the home that you used to own.
Now let’s think about these claims for a minute. The first claim is that thieves find the title to your home online. This is likely true. In Indiana, recorded documents, including deeds, are public record. Anyone of you could go down to the county recorder’s office and pull a copy of your deed, or your neighbor's deed or even my deed. A lot of counties, including Lake and Porter, have a lot of these documents online.
Once thieves have your deed, they can forge a new deed and steal your home. This is where it becomes a bit murky. A forged deed doesn’t convey title. It will almost certainly be a cloud on the title to your home but it doesn’t legally transfer title. Another thing to remember is that deeds have to be notarized so the thief would need to not only forge your signature but have also have it notarized. Also, in most cases Indiana requires a Sales Disclosure form to accompany a transfer, and that document requires a lot of information about the parties that isn’t as readily available as a copy of the deed.
Assuming that the thief fraudulently transfers title, they are going to need to go into court to evict you. That will require the thief to prove they own your home, which I think is going to be a difficult task given the fact there was clearly fraud. The thief could also try to borrow money from a bank using the home as collateral, but that will likely require an appraisal which should require access to the home. I’m guessing that the fact an appraiser is standing in your kitchen would put you on notice that something is afoot. Also, since the financial meltdown, loans aren’t easily obtained. New rules are in effect that makes it much more difficult to obtain a fraudulent loan.
I guess what I’m saying is that I don’t think home title theft is a serious problem. Someone could certainly mess with the title to your home resulting in a cloud but actual theft seems pretty unlikely.
Monitoring services may have some value if you have concerns. If you do choose to use a monitoring service, find out what they actually do. Do they just monitor and give you a heads up or do they somehow actually prevent someone from actually messing with the title? Also, find out what they can do to help if there is a problem. Do they pay your legal fees if someone clouds the title or simply point at the problem and waive?
Personally, I don’t think this is a serious issue and I’m certainly not going out to hire a monitoring service. But if knowing that someone is watching the title to your home will help you sleep at night then subscribe to a service and get a good night’s sleep.
