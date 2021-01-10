Estate Planning: In the time of COVID, you never know

I think that I’ve been writing this column for about 13 years, and in those years, you can count on one hand the number of times that I missed a deadline. With that in mind, some of you may have noticed that my column has been missing the last couple of weeks.
As the new year starts, I wanted to share my story and how it ties in with one of the main reasons for my column: my firm belief that this stuff is important.
My story starts a few weeks ago when I caught a cold. Obviously in the time of COVID, I looked at the symptoms. No fever or breathing problem, so I knew it was just a cold. However, after four days without the cough getting better, a colleague asked me if I ever had a cold last this long before. When I answered no, I knew it was time to get tested.
I took a test and after 48 hours I received my results: positive. I have no underlying health issues, other than being middle aged and overweight, so I didn’t anticipate a problem. After video conferencing with a doctor, it sounded like I was more of threat to others than being in any real danger.
That changed the next day when I lost my breath and my oxygen level crashed. After talking with my friend and professor in the physician assistant program at Valparaiso University, Claudine Ruzga, I went to the hospital. Honestly, I expected a shot, instructions to take it easy and to get lots of liquids. What I actually got was a hospital bed and oxygen.
Here's that tie-in with estate planning, folks. When the nurse was helping me into the bed and hooking up the oxygen, she literally asked me if I had a health care representative and living will. I answered yes to both, because years ago I took some time and put my affairs in order. I often write about how planning brings peace of mind, and I can honestly tell you that having that done was one less thing to worry about during a stressful time. Also having it done meant that there weren’t going to be issues in case something really bad happened. I’m not sure how I would have gotten those things completed while in isolation.
After eight days of antiviral treatments, IVs and shots in the stomach for blood clotting, I’m at home on portable oxygen, recovering. It’s been three weeks since symptoms and I’m starting to feel better.
Folks, I keep telling you to plan because you never know. I am the poster child for "you never know." I went from having a cold to crawling the walls in a hospital room in no time. I’ll say it again folks, this stuff is important. If you haven’t planned yet, please make it a new year’s goal.
I would like to thank the staff at Franciscan Health in Dyer for taking such good care of me. I would especially like to thank Nurse Christine for listening and spending time explaining what was happening and why I needed it, and my buddy, Tech Peggy, for keeping my spirits high even when taking my temperature and pressure at 4 a.m. each morning.
Finally, thank you to all my friends and family that responded to my endless texts and made a rough week a little better.
Please mask up, folks. This stuff is for real.
