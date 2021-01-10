Estate Planning: In the time of COVID, you never know

Here's that tie-in with estate planning, folks. When the nurse was helping me into the bed and hooking up the oxygen, she literally asked me if I had a health care representative and living will. I answered yes to both, because years ago I took some time and put my affairs in order. I often write about how planning brings peace of mind, and I can honestly tell you that having that done was one less thing to worry about during a stressful time. Also having it done meant that there weren’t going to be issues in case something really bad happened. I’m not sure how I would have gotten those things completed while in isolation.

After eight days of antiviral treatments, IVs and shots in the stomach for blood clotting, I’m at home on portable oxygen, recovering. It’s been three weeks since symptoms and I’m starting to feel better.

Folks, I keep telling you to plan because you never know. I am the poster child for "you never know." I went from having a cold to crawling the walls in a hospital room in no time. I’ll say it again folks, this stuff is important. If you haven’t planned yet, please make it a new year’s goal.