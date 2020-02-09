Estate Planning: Incentive trusts

Q: How can we use a trust to encourage our son to grow up a little and to stop drinking? It’s becoming a problem and we heard that a trust could help.

A: Obviously, a trust can’t make your son more mature or stop drinking. However, a trust can be used to reward good behavior and punish bad. In fact, trusts can be excellent vehicles to illicit changes in behavior.

The unfortunate truth is our loved ones don’t always meet our expectations and, perhaps, their potential. That doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve our love and support, but maybe we can use the estate plan to help them do better.

The way that the trust can be used to change behavior is through the purse strings. Like it or not, money is the universal great motivator. By using the authority that money commands, people can change. Using money to change behavior may sound bad, but it works.

By using the carrot/stick approach, a beneficiary may be willing to modify their behavior. I can’t guarantee it, but maybe.