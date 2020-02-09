Estate Planning: Incentive trusts

Q: How can we use a trust to encourage our son to grow up a little and to stop drinking? It’s becoming a problem and we heard that a trust could help.
A: Obviously, a trust can’t make your son more mature or stop drinking. However, a trust can be used to reward good behavior and punish bad. In fact, trusts can be excellent vehicles to illicit changes in behavior.
The unfortunate truth is our loved ones don’t always meet our expectations and, perhaps, their potential. That doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve our love and support, but maybe we can use the estate plan to help them do better.
The way that the trust can be used to change behavior is through the purse strings. Like it or not, money is the universal great motivator. By using the authority that money commands, people can change. Using money to change behavior may sound bad, but it works.
By using the carrot/stick approach, a beneficiary may be willing to modify their behavior. I can’t guarantee it, but maybe.
For example, rather than leaving money to your son, you can leave it to him in trust. The trust can provide that he only receives distributions if he isn’t drinking or gambling or whatever behavior you would like to stop. If he won’t quit doing the things you don’t like, he doesn’t receive the money. That may sound a little harsh but it works. In cases of addiction issues, denying them the money to continue their habit may actually save their life. Trust me folks; you aren’t required to enable the bad behavior.
The flip side to denying distributions for bad behavior is rewarding good behavior. For example, you could create a trust that makes distributions if your loved one is gainfully employed or enrolled in college. I once saw a trust that provided distributions to a couple if they were happily married. Every year, the couple signed an affidavit affirming their marital bliss and received a check.
One of the cool things about using trusts is you can be creative. You know the beneficiary better than the attorney, so show up at the office with some ideas. If you know what motivates your loved one, discuss it with your attorney. A solution may be as simple as creative drafting.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not a huge fan of controlling too much from the grave. People are flawed and make mistakes. However, in some situations, utilizing an incentive trust works. If withholding money helps a loved one change, then do it.
