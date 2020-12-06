Estate Planning: Insurance company stock ownership

Q: I was going through my parent’s mail and I found a form from an insurance company indicating that they own some stock in it. My parents said they didn’t buy any stock. Do insurance companies normally give out stock to people that own policies? Shouldn’t they have sent them stock certificates if they own the stock?
A: Obviously it’s difficult for me to tell you whether your parents bought stock or not. However, what you are describing sounds a lot like their insurance company may have demutualized.
A lot of insurance companies were set up as mutual insurance companies. What that basically means is the policy holders own the company.
About 20 or 25 years ago I started to see insurance companies changing their business structure. Mutual insurance companies became stock insurance companies. A stock insurance company is owned by its shareholders rather than its policy holders.
As a result of the “demutualization,” a lot of policy holders received shares of stock in the newly structured company.
Like I said, I can’t be sure, but I’m willing to guess that is where your parents acquired their shares of stock. As I recall, stock certificates weren’t mailed out to the folks that acquired their shares through a demutualization. Rather, an account was established for the new shareholders and their shares were held in book entry form.
If you look at the form that you found, it will probably list a total number of shares they own and break down how they are held: certificated or book entry. I’m guessing that if your parents never received any stock certificates, all of their shares will be held in book entry form.
Since your parents own shares of stock, they should consider how the stock fits into their overall estate plan. They might be able to name beneficiaries on the account that holds the shares. They may also be able to liquidate them through the account or transfer them into their own brokerage account to keep all of their investments organized and in one place.
If you are unsure what is going on, contact the folks holding the book entry shares. Ask them where the shares came from. Also ask them if they can provide you with the tax basis in the shares.
That way, if your parents sell the shares, they can provide that information to the accountant.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
