Estate Planning: Insurance company stock ownership

If you look at the form that you found, it will probably list a total number of shares they own and break down how they are held: certificated or book entry. I’m guessing that if your parents never received any stock certificates, all of their shares will be held in book entry form.

Since your parents own shares of stock, they should consider how the stock fits into their overall estate plan. They might be able to name beneficiaries on the account that holds the shares. They may also be able to liquidate them through the account or transfer them into their own brokerage account to keep all of their investments organized and in one place.

If you are unsure what is going on, contact the folks holding the book entry shares. Ask them where the shares came from. Also ask them if they can provide you with the tax basis in the shares.

That way, if your parents sell the shares, they can provide that information to the accountant.

