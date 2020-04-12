Estate Planning: Is a will executed in one state valid in another?

Q: Is a will executed in another state valid in Indiana? Is an Indiana will valid in other states?
A: The answer to both questions is probably.
Remember that probate laws vary from state to state. In other words, how a will is executed in one state may not be the same way it is executed in another. Obviously, a will that is not executed correctly for a jurisdiction that it is being probated in could cause a problem.
Fortunately, states, including Indiana, have addressed this. Indiana has a code section that provides that a will that is properly executed in a foreign jurisdiction can be probated in Indiana. The foreign will is generally admissible but still subject to the same probate requirements for an Indiana will, such as statute of limitations. The fact that the execution doesn’t meet Indiana’s requirements will not stop it from being admitted to probate so long as it met the execution requirement in the location where it was executed.
Indiana isn’t unique in its treatment of foreign wills. I can’t say every state will accept a foreign will but I think most of them do. I think states realize that not everyone stays in one place any more.
Now, having said that, a properly executed foreign will could likely be admitted to probate in Indiana; I still think it’s a good idea to sit down with an attorney in the new jurisdiction just to be sure. As I said, probate laws vary from state to state, and even though the will could be probate in the new jurisdiction, doesn’t mean that it isn’t missing something important for that jurisdiction. The will could be silent on something really important and, although admissible, could cause a problem.
Also, remember that the will is only one piece of the estate planning puzzle. A complete estate plan will include a power of attorney, health care representative designation and an advanced medical directive, such as a living will. Each state has its own rules for those documents also, which could impact their effectiveness.
Unfortunately, even if a foreign will is probateable, that might not be the end of your concerns. My suggestion is that if you move to another state, or move to Indiana from another state, spend a few bucks and sit down with an attorney to make sure your estate plan is in order. It probably is, but it’s best to be sure and avoid any unanticipated problems.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.