Estate Planning: Is a will executed in one state valid in another?

Q: Is a will executed in another state valid in Indiana? Is an Indiana will valid in other states?

A: The answer to both questions is probably.

Remember that probate laws vary from state to state. In other words, how a will is executed in one state may not be the same way it is executed in another. Obviously, a will that is not executed correctly for a jurisdiction that it is being probated in could cause a problem.

Fortunately, states, including Indiana, have addressed this. Indiana has a code section that provides that a will that is properly executed in a foreign jurisdiction can be probated in Indiana. The foreign will is generally admissible but still subject to the same probate requirements for an Indiana will, such as statute of limitations. The fact that the execution doesn’t meet Indiana’s requirements will not stop it from being admitted to probate so long as it met the execution requirement in the location where it was executed.

Indiana isn’t unique in its treatment of foreign wills. I can’t say every state will accept a foreign will but I think most of them do. I think states realize that not everyone stays in one place any more.