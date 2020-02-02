Estate Planning: Is the will valid?

What really bothers me about your situation is that you said the will wasn’t witnessed. I’m not concerned about the lack of a notary since Indiana wills don’t need to be notarized. But the lack of witnesses’ signatures is definitely a problem.

Remember for a will to be valid, it has to be in writing, signed by the maker and witnessed by two witnesses, preferably disinterested witnesses. Sure, there are a couple of other requirements. However, if the will isn’t in writing, signed and witnessed, nothing else is likely to matter since you don’t have a properly executed will in the first place.

The first thing I would do is pull that will out and check to see if it is witnessed and signed. If not, you need to come to terms with the fact that you likely don’t have a will.

If it isn’t signed and witnessed, or you aren’t sure, call the attorney. Set up an appointment and go over the situation. Let the attorney take a look at it and tell you what needs to be done. If you are uncomfortable going back to the original attorney, call a different one.

Whatever you chose to do, don’t ignore this. You likely have a serious problem that has an easy solution. Get in front of this thing before it’s too late to deal with it.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

