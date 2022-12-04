Estate Planning: Keeping it private

Q: When my grandmother passed away, the attorney published notice in a newspaper. The whole family became involved when they found out that the estate information was online. How can I avoid this? It seems like this sort of thing should be private and not open to everyone in the family.

A: The attorney was simply following the law. Indiana requires that notice of the opening of an estate be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in a locally circulated newspaper. The reason for publication of notice is to notify interested persons of the opening of the estate and to give them an opportunity to pursue their interests and potential claims.

The statute is pretty strict. Even if the claims period for creditors has lapsed, notice still needs to be published. In other words, even if creditors’ claims are invalid because the statute of limitations has run, the estate still needs to publish notice.

Probate estate proceedings are open to the public and most of the pleadings filed with the court are available for review, although there are of course exceptions. A party filing a required pleading can ask the court to keep it confidential if it contains certain information such as social security and bank account numbers.

The online availability is just a sign of the times. We live in a world where almost anything you want to look at is a mouse click away. However, my experience is that most of the pleadings filed with our local courts are somewhat limited online. You can usually find copies of the court’s orders but a lot of the pleadings are documented as being filed with court but not readily reviewable. To actually review the pleadings, you may need to visit the clerk’s office.

If you really want the winding up of your affairs private, don’t leave an estate plan that requires probate. If your estate plan transfers your assets without court involvement, there will be a lot less opportunity for the public to have access and be involved.

For example, if you transfer your bank accounts via a POD designation, the only parties to be involved are the beneficiaries and the bank. Transfers of real estate are more public as the transfer will require some sort of a recorded document such as an affidavit. However, someone would really need to go looking for that recorded document and notice of the transfer is not published.

Trusts are another way to keep the plan confidential. Among the numerous benefits that revocable trusts provide is confidentiality. The only parties involved in an asset transfer involving a death is the trustee, the holder of the asset and possibly the beneficiary. Again, no notice is published and trusts generally don’t see the light of day.

If you really want to make sure that folks aren’t all up in your business, plan. Privacy can be obtained by simply avoiding probate with a few common estate planning tools. If that’s your goal, contact your attorney and plan accordingly.