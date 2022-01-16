Estate Planning: Know the rules when giving gifts to minors

IUTMA helps protect a minor from themselves. Essentially, you make the gift to an adult (the custodian) who will care for the money until the minor reaches the age of twenty-one. One of the nice things IUTMA is that it defines minors as an individual who is less than twenty-one years old so even if you want to make a gift to a nineteen-year-old, IUTMA can be utilized.

IUTMA is flexible and gives the custodian a lot of discretion as to how the funds can be expended for the minor’s benefit. So, for example, if the minor needs a car to get to and from school, the custodian can purchase the vehicle for them if they determine that it is advisable to do so. Since the custodian is a fiduciary, they have to duty to the minor to act in their best interest.

There are of course other options to make gifts to minors but IUTMA offers one of the most flexible and economical ways to do so. The key is making sure that you use the magic words, John Doe as custodian for Minor Doe under the Indiana Uniform Transfers to Minors Act. Easy Peasy.

Finally, IUTMA can be used in testamentary devices such as wills. That way you can leave money to minor in your estate plan without the expense of creating a testamentary trust. IUTMA is a little less flexible than a tailored testamentary trust would be but often times, it’s enough.

