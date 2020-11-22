Estate Planning: Know what you signed

Like I said, it's easy to become confused by the documents and what each of them does.

The water can be even further muddied by the fact that some of the documents overlap others. For example, a health care representative designation can also include end of life powers covered in a living will.

Yup, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the process and all of the documents involved. The problem is that understanding what each of the documents does and why you need them is essential to completing the plan.

The attorney should guide you through the process and explain what each document does and why it’s important. If you aren’t sure, ask. I guarantee that the attorney would rather spend a few minutes explaining things to you again than to send you out of the office not knowing what just happened.

Finally, remember that the attorney might not know that you have questions or concerns unless you speak up. I know that it is a problem of mine. I speak very quickly and I know what each of the documents do so I sometimes gloss over the documents pretty quickly.

At some point I usually ask my clients to slow me down if they don’t understand or if I go over something too quickly.