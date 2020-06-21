Estate Planning: Land trusts are uncommon, but still exist

Q: We recently moved from Illinois to Indiana. Our previous home was in a land trust, but our old bank doesn't handle land trusts in Indiana and we can't find a bank here that does. Does Indiana allow land trusts? Are there any local banks that you can think of that offer them?
A: Indiana recognizes land trusts. In fact, my first job out of law school was handling the land trusts for a local bank. Unfortunately, that bank has gone away and so have land trusts, at least for the most part. You can still find them but they aren't nearly as common as they once were.
In Indiana, whenever someone talks about land trusts, they are usually referring to a device known as an Illinois Land Trust. I'm not sure why they are called Illinois Land Trusts. Perhaps they originated in Illinois or maybe it's because they were fairly common in Illinois.
Land trusts are simple trusts designed exclusively to hold title to real estate (thus the name). Land trust agreements were short documents, generally two pages long. Banks traditionally offered them through their trust departments.
When a land trust was utilized, the grantor would transfer ownership of their real estate to the trust, and they would own the beneficial interest in the trust. The bank would serve as trustee.
Land trusts were useful devices because they could help avoid probate. The interest to the land trust would transfer outside of probate to the named beneficiaries. Land trusts were a convenient way to transfer title to real estate after death without a lot of hassles and in a fairly economical way.
Land trusts also offered the grantors some level of privacy. If anyone went to the county assessor's office to check on ownership they would find the land titled in the name of ABC Bank as trustee for land trust number 1234. A determined person could probably find out who owned the property but it would take a little effort.
Although land trusts were used for a number of other purposes, probate avoidance and privacy were two of the most common.
In recent years, land trusts have become less common probably because banks are no longer in the land trust business and we now have the Transfer on Death Deed. Whenever I come across a land trust, it's usually handled by the Indiana Land Trust Company in Crown Point. Those guys seem to have acquired most of the local land trust business and they do a really good job administering them.
If you are determined to use a land trust rather than one of the other options, I'd start with the Indiana Land Trust Company. There might be other options out there but that's where I'd go.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.
