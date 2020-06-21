Estate Planning: Land trusts are uncommon, but still exist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: We recently moved from Illinois to Indiana. Our previous home was in a land trust, but our old bank doesn't handle land trusts in Indiana and we can't find a bank here that does. Does Indiana allow land trusts? Are there any local banks that you can think of that offer them?

A: Indiana recognizes land trusts. In fact, my first job out of law school was handling the land trusts for a local bank. Unfortunately, that bank has gone away and so have land trusts, at least for the most part. You can still find them but they aren't nearly as common as they once were.

In Indiana, whenever someone talks about land trusts, they are usually referring to a device known as an Illinois Land Trust. I'm not sure why they are called Illinois Land Trusts. Perhaps they originated in Illinois or maybe it's because they were fairly common in Illinois.

Land trusts are simple trusts designed exclusively to hold title to real estate (thus the name). Land trust agreements were short documents, generally two pages long. Banks traditionally offered them through their trust departments.

When a land trust was utilized, the grantor would transfer ownership of their real estate to the trust, and they would own the beneficial interest in the trust. The bank would serve as trustee.