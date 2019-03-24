Q: I was talking to my parents and they told me that they have a land trust. What is a land trust and why are they used? Are they revocable?
A: I think what your parents are talking about is what is commonly referred to as an Illinois Land Trust. I assume that they are called Illinois Land Trusts because they originated there, or perhaps are commonly used there. In any case, we just call them land trusts.
Land trusts are exactly what they sound like: a trust that holds title to land. My first job out of law school was working for a bank where I handled their land trusts. They aren't quite as common now, but at the time, the bank administered a bunch of them.
Essentially, a land trust is a two-page revocable trust document. The trustee is usually a corporate trustee, such as a bank or a land trust company. The beneficiary of the trust is usually the party that conveyed the land into the trust, retains the complete use of the land and owns the beneficial interest in it. The land trust trustee holds legal title to the land.
Land trusts offer several benefits, one of which is privacy. If someone looks up ownership they would find that the land is owned by ABC bank as trustee for land trust 123. A beneficiary's name may not appear anywhere is the chain of title to the land.
Another benefit is that land trusts offer probate avoidance. The trust agreement can name contingent beneficiaries in the event the primary beneficiary died. Title to the land could be conveyed via a trustee's deed and avoid probate.
Another use that I saw a lot of was holding land for development. Land developers found that land trusts were easy ways to hold title to land they were developing, and a cost effective way to transfer it to buyers as it was sold.
You don't see a lot of land trusts anymore. Most of the local banks have gotten out of the business. However, we still have a pretty good local land trust company. Indiana Land Trust Co. is probably the largest local professional trustee and they do a really nice job administering them. I've worked with them a couple of times and they really seem to know their way around a land trust.
Although land trusts have largely been replaced by living trusts and Transfer on Death deeds, I still like them. I think under the right circumstances, land trusts are a cost-effective way to enhance an estate plan that contains real estate.