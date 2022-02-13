Estate Planning: Life estate interests and property sales

Q: My parents created a joint trust years ago. For some reason, when they transferred their home into the trust, they each kept a life estate interest. Dad has passed away and mom is moving into an apartment at a senior center. Is there anything special that I need to do to sell the home? What about the life estates?

A: A life estate is an interest in land that allows a person to use a property for the term of their lifetime. When you transfer title to real estate but retain a life estate interest, the person receiving title owns the property subject to the life estate interest holder’s right to use it for the rest of their lifetime.

One common misconception about life estates is that they are somehow tied to the life estate interest holder’s ability to use the property. In other words, the life estate no longer exists if the they choose not to or can’t live in the home anymore. This isn’t correct. The life estate exists even if the interest holder no longer lives in the property. A life estate interest can even be valued.

Years ago, it was fairly common for people to transfer their homes into their trust but retain a life estate interest. As I recall, it had something to do with qualifying for certain real estate tax exemptions.

Back then, some exemptions were available to individuals and some were available to persons. A trust was considered a “person” but not an individual. In order to qualify for exemptions available to individuals they had to have a personal interest in the property. The life estate created that personal interest.

The fact that a life estate exists shouldn’t stop a potential sale. It adds a wrinkle but it’s not a huge problem provided that the life estate interest holder is in agreement with the sale.

Also, remember that your father’s life estate interest will need to be extinguished by affidavit. Since he has passed, his interest is terminated and it should be cleared from the title.

The first way to sell the property is for the trustee to sell its remainder interest to a buyer subject to the life estate. In other words, the purchaser owns the property subject to the life estate interest holders right to live there for the remainder of their lifetime.

Since the list of potential purchasers willing to take the property subject to a life estate is probably limited, this may not be a good option.

The second way to sell the property is for both the trust and the life estate interest holder (in this case your mom) to sell their respective interests. If both the trust and your mom sell their respective interests to John Doe, the interests should merge into a fee interest and John Doe should own the property completely. This is clearly the best way to accomplish the sale. Not the only way but the preferred way.

With the use of trusts and TOD Deeds, life estates aren’t as common as they once were but they still are around. Speak with the attorney that drafted the trust and you should be fine.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0