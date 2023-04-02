Last May, I wrote about an organization out of Indianapolis called the Local Records Office. Since that time, I’ve lost count of how many phone calls I’ve received about these folks, including three in the last month. With that in mind, I think it’s a good idea to revisit this group and the service that they are offering.

First, some basics on the operations of government and real estate.

When you need to record a document, the county recorder’s office is your spot. You may also have to present whatever document you are trying to record to the county assessor's and county auditor’s offices first, but your ultimate destination is a visit with the nice people at the recorder’s office.

Now, some of you may be asking, why do you need to record documents? Well, the answer is that recording things helps the government, and the public at large, determine who owns what and how they own it. If you have a deed for your home, you should make sure that it has been recorded. If it isn’t, you may find that the unrecorded deed doesn’t get you much.

Deeds aren’t the only documents that get recorded. The list is endless and can include mortgages, plats and affidavits. The list is really long. These other types of recorded documents notify the world of things that could affect real estate.

The thing to remember when recording documents is that they tend to be public documents. Here in Lake County, anyone with a computer and some free time can review most of the documents that have been recorded in the recent past. If you need to go into the distant past, it may require a visit to the recorder’s office and the use of one of their computers, but you can still review the documents or get copies.

Once the document is recorded, you should receive back the original. Lake County literally scans the documents while you stand there. Once recorded and scanned, you are handed back the original and you can be on your way. Other counties, such as Porter, keep the documents for a day or two to do their thing, and then mail you the recorded original. Either way, you get your document back pretty quickly.

Now, this brings up the Local Records Office. This group out of Indianapolis sends the folks that have recently recorded documents a letter in which they offer to obtain and forward to you a copy of your recorded document for a fee. I haven’t actually seen one of their letters recently, but if memory serves, the fee is around a hundred bucks.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting that this is a scam. Some people may want a copy of their recorded document and don’t mind shelling out a Benji for it.

The thing is, you likely don’t need the copy. Chances are that you have the original in your possession and can make your own copy. Even if you don’t have the original, you can likely obtain a copy online for a few bucks.

Now what I really don’t like about these guys is that the letter that they mail looks pretty official, resulting in the many phone calls I receive. It appears on its face to be an official notification from a government office. However, a careful reading of the letter makes it pretty clear that they are not an official government agency. They in fact fill the letter with disclaimers to that effect. Honestly, if you confuse the Local Records Office with a government agency, part of the blame is on you for not reading carefully.

I have no idea how many people take these guys up on their offer, but I’m guessing, at least from the number of phone calls that I receive, that it’s a lot. I’m a firm believer that you get what you pay for. However, in this situation, you can get the same thing for a lot less with a phone call or the click of a mouse. Be careful when you receive one of these letters, and make sure that you understand what you are getting for your money.