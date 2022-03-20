Estate Planning: March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

I have a friend that I used to work with. We haven’t seen each other in many years but we stay in touch on Facebook, as people do these days.

Recently my friend posted something that I wasn’t even aware existed. March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, although I’m not entirely sure that it has officially been designated that by an act of Congress.

As far as I can tell, it was created by the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities to raise awareness about inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all facets of our communities. In other words, to remind us that folks with disabilities are part of our community and that they should be included in it.

You see, my friend has a child with a developmental disability. I’ve never met the child or talked to my friend about her struggles. Rather, I know about the situation by Facebook posts.

I have to admit that I get upset when I read about a setback the child has encountered due to things like issues with her medication or her insurance company’s inability to grasp the situation.

On the other hand, I love to read about some milestone that the child has reached or when she has a good visit with her various doctors and therapists. I can’t begin to tell you how happy I am to read that the child is progressing or has met some goal.

However, what I find most inspiring is my friend’s ability to juggle life while she cares for her child. My friend is a single mom, has a full time job and cares for another young child. Despite all of these demands on her time, she still finds time to live life and stay positive.

To be honest, I’m not sure that I could handle it and still manage to smile, but she somehow does. I’m sure that she has a strong support system to help her, but the fact that she’s able to do it every day is amazing. She really is a remarkable person.

Now, here is the tie into estate planning, folks. Our loved ones that have special needs require special planning. We can’t always leave money to someone with a disability. Maybe they wouldn’t be able to handle the funds or maybe the funds would disqualify them from some governmental benefits if they receive them, which could really make thing complicated for their care.

When providing for children with disabilities, trusts are almost always the answer. It could be an irrevocable trust that helps them to live independently. It might also be something much more sophisticated like a supplemental needs trust that provides the beneficiary with a source of funds to meet needs not otherwise provided for by governmental benefits, yet not disqualify them from receiving those benefits on which they depend.

Whatever the need is, planning absolutely needs to be completed. If you don’t plan, really bad things can result, and the last thing you want to do is cause more problems for a loved one already facing obstacles.

If you intend to include a loved one with disabilities in your estate plan, make sure that you consult an attorney. It’s not difficult to include a disabled person but it does require planning.

As for my friend, she serves as an inspiration to me and, I’m guessing, her other friends and family. She deals with so much and continues to be positive. Heather, you are my hero.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

