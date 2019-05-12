Q: I know that there are a lot of documents that go into a complete estate plan. But what if I want to keep it simple? The kids get along fine and if they fight, that's their problem. What are the documents required for a bare minimum estate plan? I don't need any bells and whistles.
A: All of the documents in an estate plan are important and should be included. Some of them may overlap, but that's usually not an issue, and, believe it or not, they are all important.
If you are determined to do the least amount of estate planning, you need to accomplish two things. The first is provide for the distribution of your estate after your death. The second thing that you should accomplish is providing for yourself during your lifetime.
The obvious testamentary document that every estate plan should have is a last will and testament. A will provides for a planned and organized distribution of your assets after your death. It enables you to select who will wrap up your affairs and who should care for your minor children. It also allows you to plan for loved ones with disabilities and addiction issues. The will is the meat and potatoes of most estate plans.
Whereas the will addresses your after-death concerns, the power of attorney addresses the needs that arise during your lifetime.
I read somewhere that you are far more likely to become disabled than you are to die. If that's true, and I believe that it is, you need to plan for your incapacity. The power of attorney does that.
A power of attorney authorizes someone to act on your behalf. The person that you authorize to act you on your behalf is known as the attorney-in-fact.
An attorney-in-fact's authority can be limited or very broad. If you are limiting your estate plan to the barest of essentials, I suggest that you grant the attorney-in-fact very broad powers which should include both authority to make financial as well as medical decisions for you. The power of attorney should also include the authority to make decisions regarding disposition of your remains. In other words, arrange for your funeral or other final arrangements.
If you are going to do the minimum of planning, make sure that you include both of those documents. Don't get me wrong, I hope that when you plan your estate that you do more than the minimum. But if that is all you are planning to do, include the will and power of attorney and I guess hope for the best.