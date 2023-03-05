Q: My parent’s trust lists a distant relative as successor trustee, and I’m listed as trustee after that. We haven’t had contact with the relative in many years and I’m not even sure how to contact him or if he’s even still alive. My parents had intended to remove him before they died but never did. How do I get appointed successor trustee now?

A: The old problem of intentions and inaction. It’s not that uncommon. Mom intended to remove that provision from her trust, but didn’t. Unfortunately, the words in the trust mean something and it isn’t easy to ignore them.

What I would do is try to locate the relative. Hopefully someone in the family knows how to contact him or knows someone who can contact him. Think about who might be able to direct you and reach out to him.

If that doesn’t work, you may have to try to track him down yourself. Tracking someone down isn’t that difficult these days. The internet provides a lot options when you are trying to locate someone. From online government records to social media, leads can be found.

If you aren’t able to locate the relative on your own, you may consider using a skip tracing service. Skip tracers are really good at locating folks, even ones that don’t want to be found. Skip tracers aren’t cheap but they can provide results.

If you find the relative, you might be able to obtain renunciation from them, in which they decline to serve as successor trustee. If the relative hasn’t had any contact with your family in a long time, he may not want to serve as trustee anyway. If you can obtain a renunciation, assuming your position as successor trustee should be easy.

If you can’t find the relative, go back and read the language in the trust a second and a third time. The trust may offer you the solution. For example, if the language in the trust provides that you can assume your role as successor trustee if the named trustee is unavailable, I think it’s reasonable to assume someone who can’t be located is unavailable. Set out the facts in a certificate of trust and affirm under oath that you are the duly appointed and acting trustee.

Finally, if all else fails, you always have a court of law. The trust can be docketed with the court and you can ask the court to issue an order designating you as the duly appointed and acting trustee. Court involvement will likely be the most expensive route, but it also offers the surest way to be designated successor trustee. That court order will carry some weight.