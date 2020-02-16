Estate Planning: Mortgages and deeds

This leads back to your original question: Why didn’t I get a deed when I paid off the mortgage? The answer is easy, they don’t have it.

There is a misconception that the lender holds onto the deed which I blame on auto loans. As you know, when you finance a car, the lender takes a security interest in the car (there is a section on the title for banks to claim their security interest) and most banks hold onto the title until the loan is paid off. Once the loan has been paid, the bank signs the title releasing their interest and sends the original title to the consumer.

Mortgage lenders don’t usually hold onto the original deed. After recording, the original deed is forwarded to owner by the title insurance company along with the title insurance policy. The bank doesn’t hold onto the deed because they don’t have to: they have a recorded mortgage.

That’s the reason the bank didn’t send you the deed; you should already have it. If you can’t find it, you can get a copy of it at the county recorder’s office or, if you live in Lake or Porter counties, online.

What you should be looking for is the recorded satisfaction of mortgage. That’s the recorded document that releases the mortgage. If you didn’t get the satisfaction, you should call the lender to make sure one was prepared and recorded.

Finally, if you own the home solely in your name without a TOD designation, it’s possible and even likely that a paid-off home will end up in probate.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

