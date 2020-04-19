Estate Planning: Mourning a loss is healthy

I guess that I should probably get to my point. My point is that it’s OK to mourn. If it’s one thing that I’ve learned over the last 26 years in dealing with families that have lost loved ones, it’s that mourning is healthy and is important to come to terms with the death of a loved one. Too many clients have called me the day of or the day after a loved one’s death. Their question is usually “what do I need to do?” My response is almost always plan the funeral and take all the time you need to mourn their loss. Unless you need to get to the money for the funeral, call me back in a couple of weeks. You don’t need the lawyer yet.

My second point is that you have touched more people than you can possibly know. I don’t care how horrible of a person you maybe, I promise you that someone will cry when you pass. And when you leave your loved ones, don’t leave them a mess to clean up. Plan and organize so that they aren’t dealing with your loss and the estate problems that you left behind. Trust me, it’s going to be tough on your friends and family when you die so recognize this fact and plan. This stuff is important.

I’m going to miss John Prine and his music. I’m grateful for how the man and his music made my life better and for what he did for me back in those lonely days in law school. The Angel from Montgomery doesn’t have anything on the Angel from Mayfield, Illinois. Rest peacefully my old friend.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0