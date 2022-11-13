Estate Planning: Multiple co-personal representatives

Q: We have three children and would like to name all of them executors in our wills. Can this be done?

A: Can it be done? Absolutely. Should it be done? Maybe or maybe not.

Obviously, you can name more than one person personal representative in your will. Co-personal representatives are not at all unusual.

What is unusual is your interest in naming three individuals as co-personal representatives. Again, it can be done, but adding that third person could result in unnecessary difficulty and expense.

Now, I get why people want to name all of their children as personal representatives. It’s only natural that parents don’t want to appear to be “favoring” a child over another. Naming all of the children may spare some feelings but it may result in other issues.

For example, if the co-personal representatives don’t live locally, things can really get bogged down. If the pleadings and documents need to be signed and then mailed to multiple locations for signature, things are not going to move along swiftly.

Also, what happens if the co-personal representatives disagree? Even minor disagreements could lead to unnecessary delays. Having one or two people in charge makes sense. Asking three or more people to agree on every issue could be difficult at best.

Multiple co-personal representatives could also lead to additional expense in the form of attorney fees. Multiple co-personal representatives may require unusual drafting of the pleadings by the attorney. Unusual usually means costly in the form of additional attorney time and fees.

I am a firm believer that less is more when it comes to estate planning. Now, I know that there are times when complicated planning is absolutely necessary to accomplish some goals. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you need multiple people to carry out those complicated plans.

If you want to name two of your kids co-personal representatives, have at it. However, if you start adding three or four of the kids to the mix, things are going to get messy and messy is rarely good. Your children will understand if you choose one of them to wrap up your affairs, and if they don’t, it’s probably a good thing that you didn’t name them in the first place.