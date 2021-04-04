Estate Planning: National Healthcare Decisions Day

I’ve been going through questions this week trying to decide what to write about. I’ve received some good questions recently and deciding where to start hasn’t been easy. While preparing to start, I noticed the date of the column will be in April. Where did March go?

April has a couple of important dates and events. First, for those of you who celebrate Easter, Happy Easter. My son Colin’s birthday is later this month, so Happy Birthday Colin. Finally, National Healthcare Decisions Day is celebrated on April 16.

Some of you (or most of you, I suspect) may be wondering what is National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD)? Well, I’m glad you asked.

I came across NHDD a few years ago and actually wrote a column about it. As near as I can tell, NHDD was the idea of attorney and bio-ethicist Nathan Kottkamp. NHDD is not meant to celebrate anything but rather to educate. NHDD was created to encourage people to think about their health care in times of emergencies and to plan for it accordingly.

If you are a regular reader, you know that I am a fan of planning in advance for medical emergencies and for end-of-life decisions. You might also remember that at the end of last year, I had my own personal experience with these issues when I ended up in the hospital for eight days while COVID tried to kill me.