Estate Planning: National Healthcare Decisions Day

I’ve been going through questions this week trying to decide what to write about. I’ve received some good questions recently and deciding where to start hasn’t been easy. While preparing to start, I noticed the date of the column will be in April. Where did March go?
April has a couple of important dates and events. First, for those of you who celebrate Easter, Happy Easter. My son Colin’s birthday is later this month, so Happy Birthday Colin. Finally, National Healthcare Decisions Day is celebrated on April 16.
Some of you (or most of you, I suspect) may be wondering what is National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD)? Well, I’m glad you asked.
I came across NHDD a few years ago and actually wrote a column about it. As near as I can tell, NHDD was the idea of attorney and bio-ethicist Nathan Kottkamp. NHDD is not meant to celebrate anything but rather to educate. NHDD was created to encourage people to think about their health care in times of emergencies and to plan for it accordingly.
If you are a regular reader, you know that I am a fan of planning in advance for medical emergencies and for end-of-life decisions. You might also remember that at the end of last year, I had my own personal experience with these issues when I ended up in the hospital for eight days while COVID tried to kill me.
One of my most vivid memories of that horrible week was the nurse asking me if I had a Healthcare Rep Appointment and a Living Will. When she asked me, I promptly responded yes, and quickly followed it up with “WTH, how sick am I?”
I know when folks think of estate planning, they think in terms of who gets my stuff. An orderly transfer of your wealth and property are absolutely an important part of estate planning. However, it’s hardly the only thing to be worried about. A complete estate plan should not only provide benefits to your family after your death; it should include a plan to take care of you during your lifetime. That’s where healthcare planning comes into play.
If you are unable to make medical decisions for yourself, a Healthcare Representative Designation is essential in determining who has the authority to make them. If you don’t have one, it may not be entirely clear who, if anyone, can make medical decisions for you. To avoid the uncertainty or possibility that no one will have the authority to make those decisions for you, a plan needs to be created.
The same thing applies for end-of-life decisions. By executing an advanced medical directive, you leave clear instructions as to what care you wish to receive at the end of your life. Without those instructions your family may not know what you want or even have the authority to direct the doctors. I’m not sure about you but I want a say.
Having a full and open conversation with your loved ones and medical care professionals is also helpful. It may be difficult for your loved ones to make decisions for you if you haven’t had the conversation with them.
The NHDD is a clever idea to get people thinking about their medical care. The best part is you can participate in the holiday without a lot of decorating.
