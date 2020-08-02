Estate Planning: New law complicates document recording

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently there was a change to Indiana law which affects how documents are recorded at the county recorder’s office. The change adds another hoop to jump through to record documents such as deeds.

As most of you know, to record a deed to transfer title to property, the grantor signs the deed before a Notary Public acknowledging that the deed has been signed. Easy peasy.

Now, what some of you may not know is that there was actually another option all along.

The statute stated that deed could be acknowledged before a notary, or proved under what most people would call common law. In other words, the statute allowed the signatory to acknowledge the execution or prove it before a disinterested witness.

I’m guessing that this was an option in times past due to a lack of access to a notary. Since you can’t throw a rock without hitting a Notary Public these days, everyone uses the notary option and the witness option was forgotten.

This is where the change comes in. Effective July 1, 2020, the word “or” was changed to “and.” A small but important change.