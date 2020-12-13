Estate Planning: No, verbal wills are not a good option

I don’t know about you, but if I was in that situation, I doubt that my mind would be on who gets my favorite chair.

With all of the restrictions, it’s nearly impossible to create a valid nuncupative will. To be honest, I’ve never seen or heard about one in the 27 years I’ve been doing this. I’m sure there are cases out there on them but they are as rare as seeing bigfoot riding a unicorn.

Possible? Sure. Likely? Nope.

There is an episode of an old television show called “Homicide: Life on the Street” that serves as an example for when a nuncupative will might work. In the episode, the detectives arrive at the scene which is a platform at a subway station to investigate a man being pushed in front of the subway. When they get there, they find a man, the brilliant actor Vincent D’Onofrio, pinned between the platform and the subway car. He’s alive and talking, which is weird because victims of homicide aren’t normally talking. The detectives are told that the only reason he’s alive is because the pressure from the car. Once they remove car, the pressure will be gone and he’s going to die. That folks is when a nuncupative will may be appropriate.

My advice is that you not rely on a nuncupative will for your estate planning devise unless you plan on being pinned under something heavy. If you hope that isn’t in your future, put it in writing.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0