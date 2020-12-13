Estate Planning: No, verbal wills are not a good option

Q: I know a verbal will isn’t the preferred way of doing things but it is an option, isn’t it?
A: I assume when you say “verbal will” you are referring to a nuncupative will. My answer is no, it really isn’t a good option.
A nuncupative will is a verbal will made while a person is in imminent peril of death. The requirements to create a nuncupative will are so restrictive that it makes it very difficult to create a valid one.
A nuncupative will can only be made by a person in imminent peril of death and is only valid if they in fact die as a result of that peril. In addition, the statement has to be made before two disinterested witnesses, and one of those witnesses has to reduce the statement to writing, or direct it to be reduced, within 30 days.
Finally, the verbal statement, that has now been reduced to writing, has to be submitted for probate within six months of the date of death of the testator.
Now, even assuming that all of those requirements have been met, the will may still not be very effective. A nuncupative will doesn’t revoke an existing will and only affects it to the extent necessary.
Also, the nuncupative will can only dispose of $1,000 in personal property or $10,000 for active service men and woman in time of war.
I don’t know about you, but if I was in that situation, I doubt that my mind would be on who gets my favorite chair.
With all of the restrictions, it’s nearly impossible to create a valid nuncupative will. To be honest, I’ve never seen or heard about one in the 27 years I’ve been doing this. I’m sure there are cases out there on them but they are as rare as seeing bigfoot riding a unicorn.
Possible? Sure. Likely? Nope.
There is an episode of an old television show called “Homicide: Life on the Street” that serves as an example for when a nuncupative will might work. In the episode, the detectives arrive at the scene which is a platform at a subway station to investigate a man being pushed in front of the subway. When they get there, they find a man, the brilliant actor Vincent D’Onofrio, pinned between the platform and the subway car. He’s alive and talking, which is weird because victims of homicide aren’t normally talking. The detectives are told that the only reason he’s alive is because the pressure from the car. Once they remove car, the pressure will be gone and he’s going to die. That folks is when a nuncupative will may be appropriate.
My advice is that you not rely on a nuncupative will for your estate planning devise unless you plan on being pinned under something heavy. If you hope that isn’t in your future, put it in writing.
